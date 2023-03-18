Another landmark in Verona was destroyed by fire on Feb. 18.
The Slave House as it was called was the home of Dosha Duncan on 8th Street. The two-room cabin on the former L. T. Taylor property was donated to the Anchor Church by granddaughter, Roma Taylor.
We don’t know much about Dosha except she was a slave before the Civil War, and when the war ended she remained as a cook/housekeeper for the Taylors.
Food was in short supply after the war and Dosha had to cook whatever she could find growing off the land. Dr. Taylor bragged on how she could prepare a meal out of nothing and it would be so delicious, especially her dough balls made with onions, peppers, meal and water. The secret was to cook them in boiling water with ham hocks.
Dosha had a weather clock on the mantel and the witch came out when the weather was bad, Dr. Taylor said.
Dosha was more than 100 years old when she died around 1953, and she is buried in the Verona Cemetery. Julian Riley and I looked for her grave in the old black cemetery but we were unable to locate it since many graves do not have headstones.
The chimney is the only thing standing amid the tin and charred lumber of Dosha's old cabin. I hope some sort of memorial will be built from the bricks to remember that this spot matters.