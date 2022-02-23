VERONA – On Feb. 24 during a regular department head meeting, Verona's mayor and board of aldermen observed National Black History Month by recognizing local health-care professionals as part of the Black History Month theme, "Black Health and Wellness."
Lakeisha Chism, M.D., is a native of Memphis. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis and completed her medical training in Nashville at Meharry Medical College. While at Meharry, she discovered her love for primary care and preventive health and decided to pursue a career in family medicine.
Chism completed her residency at North Mississippi Medical Center Family Medicine Residency Program in Tupelo; she is a board-certified family physician practicing at the Verona Medical Clinic. She has been actively involved with the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians for several years in various roles, and is currently a member of the board of directors. She is passionate about educating the community about healthcare and improving the health and quality of life of her patients.
Robin Jackson received her doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Mississippi in 2005. She worked at NMMC and Fred's Pharmacy before opening her own pharmacy in Verona in 2020. Pakmeds Pharmacy and Consulting is located at 5060 Raymond Ave.
Jackson's mission is to provide customers with convenient services that will surpass their expectations with innovative technology, efficient and caring customer service.
Alicia King Thornton, a native of Verona, is a certified surgical technologist and certified surgical first assistant. She received an associate degree from Itawamba Community College in 2012, and in 2013 she earned an associate degree in surgical technology. After working as a surgical technologist, she decided to further her medical career at Meridian Institute in Nashville, and became certified as a surgical first assistant. In 2018, she earned her Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Thornton worked at Baptist Golden Triangle for eight years and recently became the Surgical Technology Program director at East Mississippi Community College in Mayhew. She is married to Jirmychael Thornton, and they have a 1-year-old son.
Rickey W. Thompson represents District 16 in the Mississippi House of Representative. He served as a justice court judge in Lee County for more than 12 years. In 2008, he was instrumental in implementing the first Drug Court in Lee County and the second Justice Court-Drug Court in the State of Mississippi until July 2013.
He serves as a board member for National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence, Create Foundation, and Minority Pull Alliance. He is a member of the National Judicial College, Mississippi Justice Court Judge Association, and the Mississippi Association of Drug Court Professionals. He serves as CEO of Concerned Citizens for Justice and is a board member of Mississippi Center for Human Rights.
Thompson, a graduate of Shannon High Shool, received an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College as a Licensed Practical Nurse. He is married to Shelia Ivory Thompson, and they have four children and two granddaughters.
Thanks to our doctors, nurses and all involved in health care for the awesome jobs they do for our communities every day with untiring strength and compassion.