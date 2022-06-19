With Verona’s 162nd birthday coming up on July 16, plans are now being made for the biggest birthday celebration ever.
Verona, the oldest town in Lee County, was charted on July 16, 1860. The charter was approved and signed by Gov. John J. Pettus. In 1850, John Stovall Ratliff purchased the land where Verona is located from Newton and Marion Davis. The first store was opened by John O’Carrell in 1850.
In 1857, the surveying party for the Mobile and Ohio Railroad crossed the old road from Palmetto, in Pontotoc County, to Richmond, in Itawamba County. This is where the town of Verona was located. Ratliff mapped the town and his daughter, Fannie, named the town for the city of Verona in Italy from a work by William Shakespeare.
Since Verona was named for a city in Italy, our theme will be “A Taste of Italy," to remember Fannie Ratliff for her contribution to Verona’s history.
As Italians celebrate birthdays, there will be balloons, wine tasting, pasta dishes, a birthday cake with 162 candles, and Italian music.
The event will be held at the Raymond Heritage House located at 5015 Raymond Ave. on July 16 from noon to 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted.
The Raymond Heritage House is the oldest house in Verona, built before Verona was chartered in 1860. In 2021 the City of Verona purchased the Heritage House to preserve this important part of Verona's history. It will be used as a multifunctional facility for the people.
Buon Compleanno, Verona (Italian for Happy Birthday).
Happy Father’s Day
My daddy, Marvin Allen, was a tall, well-built handsome guy who didn’t know his own strength. He could lift a ton with one hand. Since he did not have any boys, he tried to make one out of me. I would love it when he bragged on how good I did chores around the house, like sawing and cutting wood, milking cows, feeding pigs, pulling corn, picking cotton, etc.
He was very high-tempered. If you disobeyed something he had told you to do, he would get the razor strap to you in a minute.
He loved to hunt birds. He would go in the woods and stay all day. About dark he would bring in several birds and maybe a rabbit.
He loved to fish. We lived near Town Creek (we called it the channel back then), and he would fish all night, just him and the dogs. About daybreak he would come home with his catch and Mama would dress the fish for breakfast.
He loved music. He was a great musician who could sing, play guitar and blow the harmonica.
I miss Daddy, and I thank him for teaching me all the things he did as I have tried to teach my family. RIP Marvin Allen 1917-1970.
Note that Juneteenth – June 19, 2022 – is a National Holiday and most celebrations will have taken place on Saturday, June 18. All city and county buildings will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance.