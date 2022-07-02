The term “living wall” is one that is now being used more frequently when considering gardening. Gardeners are becoming more creative when placing plants in areas other than the garden or in containers.
However, the concept of the living wall is not new, but is found in 600 BC with the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. The modern living wall was invented by Stanley Hart White at the University of Illinois in 1931-38.
A living or green wall is simply a wall that is made of plants. These vertical landscapes add life to the interiors and exteriors of buildings. People often hear the term “living wall,” and they think of ivy-covered houses and other buildings. There is a difference in ivy growing up a wall and anchored in the ground, and a living wall. In the ivy-covered wall, nutrients for the plant come from the ground where the ivy is anchored. Living walls and vertical gardens, are walls, which can be either inside or outside, and may be free-standing or part of a building. This building is constructed from panels, and each contains its own soil. A wide variety of plants can be used beyond the use of climbing vines.
Most living walls are those that are placed on the inside of a structure. For these walls, there are methods which include attaching the panels to the air return of the building to help with air filtration. In the areas of light, water, and nutrients for the plants, new hydroponic technology is in place when constructing the wall. The benefits of the living wall are space and energy efficient, visual appealing, and due to the wall’s longevity, increase in property value.
Living walls can be planted with annuals, perennials, herbs or vegetables. Planting edibles can help you get crops from a tight space. The gardener should choose shade-tolerant plants if the wall gets less than half a day of sun in midsummer. The plants should be watered every day in hot weather and at least every other day throughout summer.
