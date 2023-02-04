djr-2023-02-04-liv-column-mg-harris-p1
The "dead" plant in the background is Confederate jasmine. The dwarf holly in front was not touched by the cold.
 Sarah Bell Harris

Just because your garden looks dead, doesn’t mean it is. The Christmas season arctic blast did a number on many garden plants in north Mississippi. Gardeners sadly looked from their windows to see brown everywhere. The temptation is to wholesale yank out the landscape. Yet, take heart, for perhaps there is green beneath the brown.

SARAH BELL HARRIS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

