Just because your garden looks dead, doesn’t mean it is. The Christmas season arctic blast did a number on many garden plants in north Mississippi. Gardeners sadly looked from their windows to see brown everywhere. The temptation is to wholesale yank out the landscape. Yet, take heart, for perhaps there is green beneath the brown.
When fall fell, plants began to prepare for the winter season by slowing drying. Usually, we have mild weather until February. Remember that snow last March? Weather in our region is often unpredictable and the unexpected happens. Enter the icy front that blew in shortly after Christmas. While the branches of plants had begun to dry, there was still a lot of moisture in them. That moisture quickly turned to ice crystals in response to the sudden temperature drop. The cells ruptured and leaves turned brown.
The best action you can take at the present time is take no action. Be patient and wait until late spring or early summer. Give your plants a change to recover. We may yet have some severe weather before winter is through with us. Do not fertilize damaged plants at this time.
Before you cut on a plant, know that there may, or may not, be cold damage to plant roots. Many times, a plant can be killed to the ground, and still respond favorably after a hard pruning. A new plant may be waiting for you, sprouting from the root system. So, don't cut now!
When the weather turns warmer, lightly skin the bark of plant branches with a sharp blade. Start at the branch tip and work toward the center of the plant. Damaged wood is brown, so look for green beneath the bark. Green means the tissue is healthy. Cleanly prune the brown away and hope that we have all been hit lightly.
Southerners grow a vast variety of plants, each of which may require specific instruction in response to freeze recovery. When some plant varieties’ leaves die, they drop off and are replaced with new green ones. Other varieties need to be cut low, and some varieties must be replaced. So, research facts about your plant before you cut or give them up for lost.
SARAH BELL HARRIS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.