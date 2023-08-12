Adam Armour Mug 2022

Adam Armour

At some point between 10:23 Thursday night and 7:36 Friday morning, my neighborhood, and possibly the entirety of Northeast Mississippi, had sunk to the bottom of the ocean.

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

