At some point between 10:23 Thursday night and 7:36 Friday morning, my neighborhood, and possibly the entirety of Northeast Mississippi, had sunk to the bottom of the ocean.
It might have been a sea, or possibly a really large lake. I couldn’t tell. All I know is that I became waterlogged the moment I stepped outside my kitchen door and into the carport for the 10-minute walk to my daughter’s school.
“The humidity must be, like, 3,000%,” I said. At least, that’s what I tried to say. What actually came out of my mouth sounded more like what you would hear if I was trying to describe my day to you while face down in a filled bathtub.
Arlie, because she is a kid and has yet to develop her common sense, didn’t seem phased by the crushing weight of wet heat that had swept over our home overnight. She placed her rainbow-colored unicorn helmet atop her tiny head and grabbed her Razor scooter.
“Look, Daddy,” she said as she stepped from the carport into open air that was even more insufferably hot. “It’s so foggy. Cool.”
“That’s not fog,” I told her. “It’s steam.”
Truthfully, I didn’t know what it was because my vision had become blurred by either the waterfalls of sweat pouring directly from the lake on my forehead into my eye sockets, or because my eyeballs were melting. Time would tell.
“Maybe we should take the car today,” I told Arlie as she began to kick push her way down the driveway. This suggestion did not go over well. She braked hard, let her scooter topple to the concrete below, and folded her arms into her best pouting stance.
“But I don’t want to drive, Daddy,” she said.
“You won’t,” I said. “You’re 7. That’s illegal … even in this state.”
The pouting grew deeper.
“No, Daddy,” she said. “I mean, I don’t want to ride in the car to school. That’s not as much fun.”
“Probably not,” I said. “But it is more air-conditioned.”
In return, she gave me the kind of incredulous look seemingly reserved for children of parents with nothing but terrible, joy-killing ideas. That describes me to a T.
“It’s not even hot, Daddy,” she said. Which wasn’t exactly untrue. The temperature was only in the low 80s. If Mother Nature hadn’t dropped us into her celestial bucket of water, it would have actually been pleasant outside.
But Mama Nate, in her thirst for vengeance over humankind’s foul treatment of her since the Industrial Age and, more recently, my insistence on calling her “Mama Nate,” was eager to punish us.
As unenthusiastic as I was to swim to my daughter’s school, I was even less eager to break her heart. After all, Arlie is a kid, and she will be stuck inside a classroom for the next umpteen years. The scooter ride to school is something that brings her no small amount of joy each morning and seems to put her in a good head space for the day ahead.
I was reluctant to snatch that away from her just because I found it a little unpleasant outside. Or a lot unpleasant outside.
So, I relented.
“Fine,” I said as I wrung a few gallows from my T-shirt. “You can ride your scooter.”
Arlie cheer as she retrieved her scooter from the concrete and hopped aboard. Plumes of steam rose from the pavement as my daughter kicked off and rolled out into the stream, the air seeming to ripple behind her.
“I needed a shower anyway,” I gurgled as I watched her roll down our street toward the school. My shoes sloshed as I followed in her wake.
