The woman navigating the aisle that intersected with mine spotted me around the same time I did her. We both stopped our carts in unison, as if we’d rehearsed, and each simultaneously offered to let the other pass first.
Judging from the atmosphere, it may have been the single altruistic act inside the store that day.
“No … no,” I told her, nodding in that weird way I do when I’m trying to be conciliatory — so deep, it’s basically a bow. “You go first.”
With roughly an hour before my family had to travel from Tupelo to Pontotoc for my father-in-law’s annual Christmas get-together, I was in no particular hurry. And, to be frank, I needed a momentary reprieve from the violent chaos that is Walmart at 1:07 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The lady smiled earnestly and let her shoulders drop.
“Thank you,” she said, and seemed to mean it. To me, she looked as if she could have done with a bit of a break herself. I’d guess she was in her early 70s, leaning heavily on her shopping cart, empty save for a few items — last-minute gifts, I assumed. Her lined face was a mask of frustration and defeat. The look in her eye told a tale of being over this crap ages ago.
Chances are, handed a mirror, I’d find the look on my face very similar. The store was as busy as I’d ever seen it, its threadbare aisles packed with cutthroat Christmas shoppers willing, and perhaps even eager, to trample a toddler to snag that last Dr. Teal’s gift set, or gouge out their own grandfather’s eyes if it meant sweeping an armload of gift cards into their carts 30 seconds faster.
Foolhardy as I was to have entered this fray, I had somewhat expected it. There is no shortage of people like me — sluggish holiday shoppers who, hours or even minutes before being expected to present a gift to someone, suddenly realize they have no gift to give — willing to endure the last-minute spending frenzy if it means putting off what could have been done months before. I’d expected a crowd.
The sheer size and fervor of said crowd, however, came as somewhat of a surprise. These were not my people — casually grabbing a gift card here, a gift set there, for those outside the immediate family. Instead, I found an overpopulated asylum in which the lunatics could roam free and do all of their Christmas shopping the day before the holiday itself. Shoppers scrambled atop each other like fire ants, scaling shelves and clambering over cardboard displays in order to shovel whatever they could into the mountains forming inside their carts.
“Just grab anything you can, I don’t care what,” I overheard one shopper yell at his wife from deep within the men’s clothing section. His frenzied tone suggested teetering sanity.
As his wife frantically sorted through the rack of Black Panther hoodies, I heard the man whisper to himself, “I’m about to kill someone.” I skedaddled before the bloodletting began.
By the time I nearly plowed my cart into the side of the lady’s, I was exhausted. Although she may have interpreted my offer to let her pass as a nicety, it was rooted in a fair amount of Christmastime selfishness.
As she wheeled her cart past me, another faint smile crossed her face. I returned it.
“Why do we do this to ourselves?” she said. I wasn’t sure if she meant us specifically, or people in general. My answer would have been the same either way.
“We were born to suffer,” I told her.
We both laughed. In the unbridled chaos that surrounded us, the moment felt like a gift.
