The world may seem to be in upheaval, and the news foreboding, but there is always the promise of spring. And birdwatchers with binoculars in tow amble outside to peruse the treetops and perhaps catch a fleeting glance of the many beautiful, yet elusive, warblers that migrate through on their way to more northern climes.
There is something truly miraculous and mysterious about the annual journey of these little birds that wing their way from the tropics. With a constancy that is inspiring and in spite of the perils of nature and man, these warblers take to the skies. Along the way via the Mississippi Flyway to their nesting grounds in the Boreal Forests and big woods of the Northern United States and Canada, these warblers will stop to refuel, rest, and entertain birdwatchers. (A few warblers and other neotropical migratory birds will stay and nest here in the Magnolia State, but most of the warblers are transients.)
It is interesting that during spring migration, warblers, especially the males, are sporting their colorful courtship plumage and are easier to identify in spring than during the fall migration when their plumage is more subdued. Also, the male warblers usually come through first. The females follow later. Those warblers that nest in the far North do not appear until May when the winter chill has dissipated, and the weather is more hospitable.
Two warblers that I have seen this spring are the Black-throated Green Warbler and the Chestnut-sided Warbler. My last sighting of these two warblers was recorded in my autographed copy of "The Peterson Field Guide to Birds" in the first week in May in 2004. And so, the 2023 sighting of these enchanting warblers at almost the same time of year was a most welcome encounter. In the past decades, no doubt, many of these warblers have passed through, but when it comes to bird watching, timing is everything.
In order to see these warblers, one needs a good pair of binoculars, and one must look up. Bird apps are all the rage right now, but when using an app, one’s head is down, and it is easy to miss seeing the bird. Only consult your app or field guide to confirm identity after you have spotted the bird with binoculars and noted its unique characteristics. This time of year, many birdwatchers succumb to “warbler neck!”
The Black-throated Green Warbler has a black throat, but it also has a bright yellow head. As the name implies, this warbler does have a yellowish green back. It has two white wing bars and white outer tail feathers. The female is similar but duller.
The Chestnut-sided Warbler, true to its name, has prominent chestnut-colored stripes down its sides. It has a yellow crown and a streaked back. The plumage of both sexes is similar. It is interesting that the Chestnut-sided Warbler actually benefitted from deforestation in the 19th century. Its preferred habitat for nesting is open country with sporadic new growth of brambles and trees.
It is unfortunate that the warbler population, as a whole, is declining. This is primarily due to habitat loss both in North America and the tropics. And, yet, with almost perfect timing imprinted in the avian species, the celestial journey begins. Scientists believe migratory birds navigate the firmament by using the Earth’s magnetic field, the sun, and like the ancient mariners, the stars. Humans now have GPS to help us find our way, but it took us a while. Birds, however, have been sojourners for eons, traversing oceans, mountains, fields and forests.
My recent warbler sightings gave hope that in spite of the hazards, the journey will continue for future generations. Bon voyage, my feathered friends.
