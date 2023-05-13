The world may seem to be in upheaval, and the news foreboding, but there is always the promise of spring. And birdwatchers with binoculars in tow amble outside to peruse the treetops and perhaps catch a fleeting glance of the many beautiful, yet elusive, warblers that migrate through on their way to more northern climes.

THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.

