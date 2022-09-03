Fall and winter are approaching, and here in Northeast Mississippi we will be hosting several varieties of migratory and non-migratory birds. Here are a few things that gardeners can do (or not do) to naturally help the birds you are hosting through the cooler months.
Food is essential, so save the seeds. Some gardeners might be inclined to “tidy up”, but don’t snip away the perennials of the flower garden. Seed heads of native species such as Echinacea (Coneflower), Rudbeckia (Black-eyed Susan) and other wildflowers provide a helpful food cache for birds all winter long.
Native grasses make for good foraging and Goldenrod galls are packed with protein from wasp and fly larvae. Using leaf mulch not only rots then enriches your soil, but encourages invertebrates such as worms that are excellent sources of food. A healthy layer of undisturbed soil and leaf litter means more moth pupae, which in their caterpillar phase are a crucial food source for birds. Skip the pesticides and chemicals, and keep your yard healthy for the bugs and the birds.
Shelter is critical, so build a brush pile that will provide protection from bad weather and predators. This is a great way to use Christmas trees when the festivities are over, and decomposing trees will replenish and enrich the soil over time.
Native conifers, dense shrubs and other evergreen plants also provide refuge for birds to rest, preen or escape. When possible, don’t cut down dead trees; these are a favorite nesting and foraging place for many species of birds.
In the warmer fall months, birds use water for bathing and drinking, but during the winter it is only used for drinking. Avoid using concrete, stone or glass as they can crack if the water freezes. Place a 2-inch deep container with a dark bottom in a sunny location and keep clean fresh water available. Use dark rocks or float a couple of ping pong balls in the birdbath to deter freezing during low temps.
Small efforts can provide large rewards in helping garden birds during the colder months. For more information about winterizing your garden, check out http://extension.msstate.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.