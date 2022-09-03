djr-2022-09-03-liv-column-mg-hall-p1

Conifers or evergreens provide excellent shelter for birds in the winter.

 Skyler Ewing/Pexels

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Fall and winter are approaching, and here in Northeast Mississippi we will be hosting several varieties of migratory and non-migratory birds. Here are a few things that gardeners can do (or not do) to naturally help the birds you are hosting through the cooler months.

Newsletters

ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus