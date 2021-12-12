A gust of wind snatched my umbrella just as I opened the rear passenger door to remove Arlie from her car seat. The ribs bent upward, flipping the canopy from a dome into a basin. Rainwater, suddenly uninhibited by the impenetrable shielding of my Totes, lunged at me.
“Daddy, it’s raining,” my 5-year-old daughter informed me excitedly as she tugged on her restraints.
“Yes, I know,” I said, battling against the Monday morning deluge to return my umbrella to its intended shape.
“Why?”
Frantically wiggling the umbrella’s runner up and down eventually did the trick in righting the canopy, but not before it looked as if I’d just jumped into a swimming pool that was also at the bottom of a lake.
“I don’t know, Arlie,” I said. “Because nature hates us.”
“Why?”
“ Oh, for all sorts of reasons,” I said, struggling to unhook the plastic lock that kept my kid’s face from kissing the backside of the passenger seat during a sudden stop with a single hand. Frigid rainwater pounded against the back of the clothes I had intended to wear to work that day.
“I’m going to carry my umbrella, too,” my kid announced after being freed, her rump in the air as she rooted beneath my car seats for the tiny “Little Mermaid” umbrella she’s had since time began … at least for her. Last I remembered, two of the ribs were broken, preventing the canopy from fully opening.
I turned and squinted through the haze of rainfall to her school, barely visible even from just a few hundred feet away.
“I don’t know, Arlie,” I said. “Let’s just huddle under my umbrella. Yours is in rough shape.”
“Aw,” she said, the sound rising and falling as she drew it out to increase the melodrama. “I never get to use my umbrella.”
Which was mostly true, but only because morning rainfall had been mercifully infrequent since I’d begun dropping her off at kindergarten.
“Fine,” I said, relenting in waterlogged exasperation. “Let’s just go.”
“Hooray!” she cheer as she opened her umbrella. One side of the canopy drooped, giving it the appearance of a stroke victim. Water fell on her hooded jacket, intended to block cold more than rain. If it bothered her, she didn’t let on.
I was midway across the street separating the public parking lot from the school when I heard Arlie call out from behind me.
“Can I splash in the puddle, Daddy?”
Based on sentence structure, this was technically a question. But I’d known my daughter long enough to notice when her voice lacked the subtle upward swing that differentiated a request from a statement, and when I turned, I caught Arlie with her leg mid-air, foot already descending upon the small lake that had formed in the dip between the sidewalk and the street.
In horror, I couldn’t find my voice.
“I’m going to splash in the puddle,” she said.
Water exploded from the lake as the flat of her foot connected with the surface. Waves rose upward on either side of her sneaker like the walls of the Red Sea parting for Moses. My wails of despair drowned in a gush of joyful giggles.
As the waves crashed back down to earth, they soaked every stitch of clothing my kid was wearing, along with everything else within a 5-mile radius.
“Daddy,” Arlie said, reaching for foot with her free hand while allowing her broken umbrella to drop from the other. “My shoe has water in it.”
Huddled beneath the awning at the front of the school, I looked my sopping daughter in the face.
“Why did you step in that puddle?” I asked her.
“It was fun,” she said.
I sighed and leaned in to hug her goodbye.
“You’re all wet, Daddy,” she told me. I could hear the smile in her voice.
“Yeah, I know,” I replied, squeezing that rain-soaked child just a little tighter.