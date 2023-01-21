djr-2023-01-21-liv-column-felder-p1

Our common snowflakes have little green dots on bell-shaped white flowers.

Just saw my first snowdrops of the season, which alerts Southern horticulturists that I am nowhere near my Mississippi garden, where real snowdrops grow poorly if at all.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.