We were headed eastward along the long stretch of I-22 between Tupelo and Birmingham, smack in the middle of the endless, barren run through rural Alabama, when Arlie informed us that she might be getting carsick.
“I think I have to throw up,” she told us from the backseat. The already faint tone she was using was 2made even more difficult to understand because she was holding a hand over her mouth.
Mandy and I looked at each other, both skeptical. Judging from our 5-year-old daughter’s puny tone, it was within the realm of possibility that she was moments away from spewing the two slices of buttered toast, scrambled eggs and assorted cheese crackers she’d eaten that morning all over herself, the backseat, the back of my seat, and likely the ceiling of Mandy’s Honda Civic. There’d been a precedent, after all. Once, years ago, she unloaded a stomachful of grape juice all over the inside of my Toyota Yaris just as we were pulling into the driveway of her papaw’s Pontotoc home, an incident so traumatic for the both of us that now there’s this underlying paranoia that accompanies any car trip of length with The Kid.
But then, Arlie had also been giving us guff all morning about our day trip to Leeds, Alabama — a brisk two-hour jaunt from our house if we aren’t forced to stop every five or six miles because our child is spontaneously starving or desperately needing to pee or coming down with a severe case of YouTube deprivation.
Mandy shot Arlie a stone-eyed glare in the rear-view mirror.
“Are you really sick?” she said. “Or are you just trying to get us to stop the car again?”
The “again” would be a reference to our brief sabbatical inside Podunk, Alabama’s sketchiest gas station for a sudden emergency bathroom break we realized was not so much of an emergency once The Kid was actually positioned atop the toilet.
From over my shoulder, I heard Arlie mumble something, her response so minuscule no human could have understood it.
Whatever Arlie said, Mandy didn’t accept it as an answer.
“Because there’s not a good place to pull over right now,” she said. As if to punctuate her point, a truck — dissatisfied with the poky 80 miles per hour Mandy was driving — roared past us. The car shimmied like it was going to fall apart.
Arlie mumbled something else small and muffled by her hand.
“Are you sure?” Mandy said. “I’m going to be very angry if I pull over on the side of this busy highway and you’re just faking being sick to get out of the car.”
“I’m not, Mama,” Arlie said.
“Because I’m about ready to turn around and go home.”
“OK,” Arlie said.
“OK, you have to throw up?”
“OK.”
With our daughter seemingly insistent that her need to expunge was genuine and our desire not to be expunged upon equally genuine, Mandy veered the car off onto the rocky embankment that ran alongside the highway.
I escorted The Kid out into the strip of grass that separated us from bone-crunching, splattery death and held her hair as she contorted into an upside down L shape, dry-coughed twice, then straightened and announced, “I’m done.”
Mandy and I communicated our displeasure in deep, noisy breaths as I buckled The Kid back into her car seat. Another large truck rumbled past just as I was returning to the passenger seat, causing the Civic to shimmy violently again. It was already a ways down the road as Mandy maneuvered her car back onto the highway and headed east toward the next inevitable emergency pit stop.