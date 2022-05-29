Not gonna lie, I still don’t know who shot J.R. I do, however, remember people talking about it constantly when I was a child.
I never watched “Dallas,” but I have found myself yearning for a time when television watching was much simpler. Back then, “appointment viewing” meant you were planted in front of your giant TV set when your favorite show came on. And if you missed it, well, you’d just have to wait for summer reruns or read a recap in TV Guide.
Kids today just have no idea, do they?
The advent of VCRs gave us a safety net, especially if there were two shows you liked airing at the same time.
The next day at school or work, everyone would be talking about last night’s show. Silly as it sounds, that sort of thing connects people.
I say all that to say this: There are way too many viewing options these days. I subscribe to Netflix and Hulu/Disney+, and they’ve entertained me for hours on end. Streaming services are, on the whole, a positive development. But how am I supposed to keep up?
I try to watch one show at a time, and yet my “continue watching” list is a mile long, not to mention the queue of shows I’ve added for later viewing. I just finished the final season of “Ozark” and am currently on “Under the Banner of Heaven,” but I’ve yet to finish season 4 of “Fargo” or season 1 of “Mr Inbetween” or season 2 of “Space Force.” And now we’ve got a new “Stranger Things” season that just dropped, not to mention the debut of “Shoresy.”
The problem isn’t just that there are too many shows, it’s that there are too many good ones. Yes, Netflix puts out a ton of trash, but it’s not too hard to weed through all that with a little effort.
But as Linda Holmes of NPR recently pointed out, “As a critic, I do feel overwhelmed by the amount of television – but not by the amount that's terrible, most of which I get to ignore. I feel overwhelmed by the amount that's okay. Perfectly fine. Watchable, but unremarkable.”
Those merely “good” shows are what clog up my streaming feeds. Many of them are sold as “great” by the services themselves or fans and even a few critics, because hype is everything in this crowded landscape.
Netflix just had to lay off a bunch of people, and perhaps this will motivate the company to be more discriminating with its original programming choices. We need more shows of “Ozark” quality and fewer money pits like comedy specials featuring has-beens (see: Ricky Gervais).
I haven’t even mentioned movies, most of which I still prefer to experience in a theater when possible. A lot of direct-to-Netflix films are no better than old direct-to-video movies from back in the day. There are exceptions – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” comes to mind.
Really, my favorite part of streaming services is getting to watch older movies or shows that I either enjoyed in my youth or never got to watch. I’m not sure if “Dallas” is on any of these services, so just now I Googled the answer to “Who shot J.R.?” Turns out it was – SPOILER ALERT – his former mistress.
Wow, didn’t see that one coming.