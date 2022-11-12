djr-2022-11-12-liv-column-gratz-p1

Leaves of the Mockernut Hickory are long and turn bright yellow in the fall.

 Margaret Gratz

When it comes to fall foliage, this has been a somewhat lackluster year, but on my hillside and on a few other homesites in the neighborhood, the steadfast, old hickory trees are sporting burnished-gold leaves that shimmer in the sunlight. These stalwart, native trees that grace our woodlands assuage any disappointment in this year’s lack of fall color.

Newsletters

THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.

Recommended for you