When it comes to fall foliage, this has been a somewhat lackluster year, but on my hillside and on a few other homesites in the neighborhood, the steadfast, old hickory trees are sporting burnished-gold leaves that shimmer in the sunlight. These stalwart, native trees that grace our woodlands assuage any disappointment in this year’s lack of fall color.
The two species of hickory trees, Mockernut Hickory and Shagbark Hickory, that adorn my woods are like old friends that have seen the seasons and years come and go. As the surrounding landscape becomes more urbanized, these trees tenaciously hang on and endure the ravages of time and change. Mature hickory trees can live to be hundreds of years old, and while these trees may not have the girth of majestic oaks, these hickory trees withstand the forces of nature. With their deep taproots they will not lift up sidewalks or blow over on a blustery day.
The Shagbark Hickory, Carya ovata, is easily identified by its shaggy bark that is shed in thin, vertical strips. These trees can grow to be more than 100 feet tall, but these trees are thin and narrow. On the exterior, these trees may look rather disheveled, but because of their slow growth, the wood is extremely solid and sturdy.
The Mockernut Hickory, Carya tomentosa, can be identified by the underside of its leaves and stems which are covered with soft, short hairs. The leaves are long and turn bright yellow in the fall.
Of course, hickory trees produce nuts which are a valuable source of food for wildlife. Humans also find the hickory nuts to be edible, but a hickory nut is indeed a tough one to crack. A hammer is a necessity. Foraging for hickory nuts can be discouraging, since these nuts are relished by many woodland creatures, and one must get there before the critters scurry off with nuts. Optimum seed production is from 40 to 125 years, and hickory trees only have a bumper crop every two or three years. Hickory nuts are foraged by chipmunks, foxes, raccoons, and an occasional human. If you have hickory trees, you will invariably have a sizeable squirrel population. Although disparaging words are frequently said about this rodent, it disperses the seeds so the hickory forest will continue for the next generation of squirrels and humans.
The wood of hickory trees is valued for its toughness and resilience. Because it is so tough, it has been used to make ax handles, ladder rungs, and at one time it was used to make tennis rackets, golf clubs, and wheels and spokes for wagons and carriages. Hickory wood is wonderful firewood, and, of course, burly, barbecue chefs smoke their meats with hickory wood chips.
Because hickory trees were such a valuable asset, the early pioneers used the wood, and their numbers quickly diminished. Hickory trees are very slow growing, so it takes a while to replenish a stand. Today, when everyone wants instant yard, impatient gardeners and landscape designers, anxious to please, seldom plant hickory trees, despite their beauty, because these trees take their time.
Ah, but right now, the hickory trees, golden and luminescent on a brisk November day, stir one’s soul. How could one possibly bring oneself to chop down a hickory tree for firewood or an ax handle? Woodman, please spare that tree, and plant a hickory for future generations.
THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.