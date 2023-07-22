Spending a weekend in Nashville can make a person feel like they’re capable of being a songwriter. There’s music drifting out of nearly every bar along Broadway. There are old guys singing covers of old songs in a blues bar; a young hopeful playing to an audience of two on a sweltering rooftop patio; ragged-looking fellas wandering the streets with nothing but the clothes and a guitar on their backs.
I visited Music City last weekend with Missie, her son and her mother. We went to the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night and then spent much of Saturday afternoon along Nashville’s main drag. That night, I couldn’t sleep because some lyrics started running through my head.
I’m no songwriter – for one thing, I can’t sing – but I consider myself a bit of a poet. So I was lying in bed writing lyrics about something important I lost in my divorce a few years ago: My music.
See, the ex and I had a joint iTunes account, which was obviously a terrible idea, and not just because her taste in music is awful. When we split, I lost all my tunes, so I’ve been slowly rebuilding my catalog. I was off work the entire week of the Nashville trip, so I spent some time on that – buying some Drive-By Truckers, Depeche Mode, Ghostface Killah and others.
My collection of country songs is still sorely lacking, and that’s what my “song” is about. If you’ll indulge me a moment, here is a sampling of the lyrics (add your own music):
She took Joe Diffie, Collin Raye
Both the Georges – Jones and Strait
She took Willie, Waylon, Merle
She even took old Stevie Earle
…
She took Reba and Shania
She took BR-549
She even managed to abscond
With every Johnny Cash album
Clearly, it still needs workshopping, but you get the idea. I had SO MUCH Johnny Cash on my iPhone. Fortunately, I have one or two of his albums on CD and several on vinyl.
But I really did lose all of my George Strait and Merle Haggard, not to mention the best modern country artist out there right now, Sturgill Simpson. I also lost all of my Matthew Mayfield (his songs got me through some rough times), all my Radiohead, all my Water Liars (they’re from Water Valley!). Thousands of my favorite songs, of all genres, just gone – forced to silently suffer alongside a bunch of bro country songs.
I have some Skynyrd but no Zeppelin, some Jason Isbell but no Chris Stapleton. I will eventually recoup most of my musical losses, but it’s a long process that requires money. Perhaps my best hope is that someone records my little ditty and it becomes a hit. That would be some sweet irony.
