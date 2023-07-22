Spending a weekend in Nashville can make a person feel like they’re capable of being a songwriter. There’s music drifting out of nearly every bar along Broadway. There are old guys singing covers of old songs in a blues bar; a young hopeful playing to an audience of two on a sweltering rooftop patio; ragged-looking fellas wandering the streets with nothing but the clothes and a guitar on their backs.

Brad Locke

