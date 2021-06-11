A couple of years ago, I noticed that someone had sent me a message on Messenger. I clicked on the notification and received a message from someone I had not seen or heard from in almost 50 years.
The message was from a woman who had been a young teenager in one of the first churches that my wife and I served. The young girl met with our youth group on Wednesday nights. Her mother had died a few years before, and her dad had remarried. All of this was difficult for this young girl.
In her message to me that day, she reminded me of who she was. Then she shared the following message, which I got her permission to share. She said: “I need you to thank your wife for me. One night after youth meeting everyone had left, and I was waiting to be picked up by my dad. Your wife came out front and waited with me. She doesn’t know how much that meant to me. That night I was crying, and your wife stayed with me and told me everything would be ok. She didn’t know what I was crying about – that I was missing my mom so much. She waited with me until my ride came. Her act of kindness meant the world to me, and I have never forgotten. Thank you, and God bless!”
My wife, Danielle, does not remember that night almost 50 years ago, but this young girl, now grown and married, had never forgotten it. It made a lasting impression on her, and after all these years, she wanted Danielle to know how grateful she was.
I have thought a lot about that message since we received it. It seems to me that the most effective ministry that we ever perform is done when we are least aware of it. Jesus told of some who will stand before the Lord, and He will thank them for their kindness in ministering to people in need. When He thanks them for that, they will ask, “When did we do that?” Their kindness was completely uncalculating. It was such a part of their natural reaction to need that it did not even stand out in their memory (Matt. 25:34-40).
It should work that way with us. A poet wrote: “I have wept in the night/For the shortness of sight/That to somebody’s need made me blind;/But I never have yet/Felt a twinge of regret/For being a little too kind.”
You never know what lasting difference an act of kindness may be making in someone’s life. When I shared that message of gratitude with Danielle about the kindness she had showed to a young teenager whose heart was breaking one night almost fifty years ago, Danielle cried. And I think I might have cried a little bit myself.