I once heard of a man who applied for a job, and on his resume, he listed the places he had previously worked. Later, when he checked back with the place where he had applied for a job, he was told that when they had checked his references, they were very disappointed. In all three of his previous jobs, he had been fired. The man at the company asked, “What do you think that shows about you?” The young man said, “Well, I’ll tell you one thing it shows. It shows that I’m no quitter.”
I saw a plaque in a gift shop that had this message on it: “I would give up chocolate, but I’m no quitter.”
“Quitter” is not a name that most people want to be called. But did you know that in the Christian life, being a “quitter” is not always bad? Obviously, we don’t want to quit following Christ, attending church, praying, or studying the Word. We need to endure, not quit, in those areas.
But the New Testament emphasizes the need for us to “quit” some other things. Paul wrote to the Colossians, “Put to death, therefore, whatever belongs to your earthly nature: sexual immorality, impurity, lust, evil desires and greed, which is idolatry. You must rid yourselves of all such things as these: anger, rage, malice, slander, and filthy language from your lips (Col. 3:5, 8).
Eugene Peterson, in The Message, his translation of the New Testament, translates James’ instructions this way: “Say a quiet yes to God and he’ll be there in no time. Quit dabbling in sin. Purify your inner life. Quit playing the field” (James 4:8).
Quitting our sin is a challenge to us since our very nature bends in that direction. But if any lasting progress is to be made in our Christian lives, quitting our sinful ways is a requirement.
Sam Jones a, noted Methodist evangelist in the last part of the nineteenth century, led great crusades all over this country. A standard feature of those crusades was a service that he called “The Quitting Service.” In it, he would challenge people to quit the things that were hindering their Christian lives.
At the end of one of these services, he gave an invitation, and a man came forward and said to the preacher, “I’ve been lying to people, and I’m going to quit it.” Another said, “I’ve been smoking, and I’m going to quit it.” A third man came forward and said, “Bro. Jones, I ain’t been doing nothing, and I’m going to quit it.”
If that’s what you’ve been doing, I urge you to quit it as well. Quitting is an honorable thing to do in the Christian life. It requires courage, dedication, and commitment. What could you quit that would improve the quality and effectiveness of your life?