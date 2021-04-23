The Major League Baseball season is now underway and with it the hopes and dreams of all of us fans. One of the things that is necessary for a team’s success is a good pitching staff. Unfortunately, a good pitching staff is hard to find.
This reminds me of the story about the rookie pitcher who was struggling with his control. After observing his ineptness for several games, the manager said to him, “I’ve figured out your problem. You always lose control at the same point in every game.” The rookie said, “Really? When is that?” The manager said, “Right after the national anthem.”
Of course, the challenges that baseball players face these days are different from the ones faced by earlier players. I heard about an umpire who saw several players down on their hands and knees around the pitcher’s mound looking for something. The umpire went out and asked, “What did you lose, a contact?” “No,” one of the players said, “an earring.”
While fashions come and go on the diamond, some things remain the same. One thing that remains unchanged is the way the plate umpire dresses for every game. He reports for duty wearing a mask, a chest protector, shin guards, and steel-toed shoes. When balls that are as hard as rocks are being thrown at you at 90-plus mph, umpires need all the protection that they can get.
So do Christians. Paul said in Ephesians 6:10-18 that we are up against some tough opposition in the Christian life. Our struggle is “not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” He advises that the only way we can face this kind of opposition is by putting on “the full armor of God.” Paul said that this armor consists of the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, shoes that will carry you to share the gospel of peace, the shield of faith, the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God.
When I was growing up and practicing batting, my brother was usually the pitcher. He was as likely to hit me between the ribs with a baseball as he was to throw it over the plate. That made me a little jumpy. If I only could have had some protective equipment like an umpire, I might have done better. We can all do better in the Christian life if we put on the Christian’s armor that Paul describes. An umpire who enters a game without his protective equipment is foolish. So are we if we try to live the Christian life without the protective equipment that God gives to us.