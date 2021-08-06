I enjoy the Olympic Games. I enjoy seeing athletes from nations all over the earth participate in a common event. I admire the skill level, the fitness, and the training that these athletes bring to their sports. I also enjoy the excitement of seeing close contests in the various events and the awards ceremonies as medals are handed out to the winners.
Of course, the Olympic Games are not new. They began at Mt. Olympus in ancient Greece. Similar games were held in other places. The apostle Paul was evidently a sports fan and occasionally used the imagery of sports as he wrote his letters to the early churches.
The winners at these ancient athletic contests did not receive medals. Instead, they received crowns that were placed on their heads. These crowns were not made of gold. Instead, they were made of leaves from trees or from flowers. The crowns were placed on the heads of the winners to the applause of the crowd.
One of the problems with this kind of crown, however, was that it soon began to wither and turn brown and brittle. It would not last. Paul contrasted this with the reward that will be given to Christians. He wrote, “Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last; but we do it to get a crown that will last forever” (1 Cor. 9:25).
We often give ourselves to things of passing value. We devote ourselves to adding material things that will break, get old, and wear out. They become like brittle leaves in our hands. We join the chase for the latest thing instead of cultivating the lasting thing in our lives.
One of the things I admire about the Olympic athletes is the discipline and training that they have invested in their various sports. Paul said that the athletes of his day did the same thing. “Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training” (1 Cor. 9:20).
What we need to do is bring to the Christian life the discipline and dedication of an athlete training for an athletic context. These athletes give hours every day to training for one brief contest. If they bring that kind of discipline and dedication to their sport, how much more should Christians bring that kind of commitment and dedication to the Christian life!
As Paul thought about the end of his life, he wrote to Timothy, “Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me” (2 Tim. 4:8). I suspect that you and I will never receive an Olympic medal, but something far better is awaiting the people of God. God will place the “crown of righteousness” on the heads of believers. See you on the victory stand!