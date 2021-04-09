Paul Powell, a longtime pastor, said he was driving down a highway in East Texas when he saw a church sign with an arrow pointing down a country road. The sign said, “Little Hope Baptist Church — 3 miles.” Powell said if he were pastor of the Little Hope Baptist Church, his first action would be to start a movement to change its name.
Loss of hope is a problem in our day. One of the environmental problems in some parts of our country is the problem of “acid rain.” Pollution in the air, when mixed with the rain that falls, produces a kind of acid that eats away at the fabric of the land. Virginia Owens has written that we have another problem that is akin to that. She said, “The acid rains of despair fall upon our land.” This despair corrodes the spirit and eats away at hope and purpose in life.
One woman worked exhausting hours but barely made ends meet in supporting herself and her children. In spite of that, she frequently used some of her money to buy a lottery ticket. When asked why she would spend two dollars of her hard-earned money for a lottery ticket, she said, “Two dollars is not too much to pay for 24 hours of hope.”
The people of God have a surer source of hope to share than that. Earnest Campbell said, “Believers are the foot soldiers of hope.” In the long difficult stretches of life, we have a word of hope to share with our world. That hope is found in the good news of the gospel.
We must share more than a word of hope. We must demonstrate hope. We need to practice what we preach. A sundial is a perfectly good way of telling time, but it has one major drawback: A sundial will work only when the sun is shining. When it comes to our faith, too many of us are like a sundial — we work only when the sun is shining, only when things are going well. We must do better.
When a car race is in progress, the action on the track is governed by flags — a green flag for start, a checkered flag for finish, and, whenever there has been an accident on the track, a yellow flag for caution. When the yellow flag comes out, the cars that have been racing at full speed move cautiously around the track. They cannot change positions.
Some people always move through life under the caution flag. They never travel by faith or with hope. God is calling us to a “hope-full” life. Hope energizes life and gives it purpose and meaning. The Apostle Paul said, “These three things remain: faith, hope and love” (1 Cor. 13:13). We ought to move our membership from “Little Hope Church” to “Big Hope Church.”