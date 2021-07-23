Fifty years ago, I was pastor of Burkeville Baptist Church in southeast Texas. One Sunday at worship, we had a visitor from Liberty, Mississippi, who was the uncle of one of our members. When I met him, he said that his last name was “Turnipseed.” His first name was the nickname that had been given to him when he was strong young football player, “Bull.” So, he was known by everyone as “Bull Turnipseed.” When I told him that I did not think I had ever met someone before with that name, he smiled and said, “Most people haven’t.”
Then he told me a story: One night while on a trip, he had some trouble with his truck. He pulled into a roadside station to find a pay phone and call home. He did not have the right change to pay for the call, so he called the operator and told her that he would like to place a “collect” call to his home number. The operator asked, “And whom shall I say is calling?” He said, “Tell them that the call is from Bull Turnipseed.” Bull said that he thought he would never convince that operator that “Bull Turnipseed” was really his name. After telling the operator more about himself and his predicament, she finally agreed to place the call.
We never have that kind of trouble when we want to go to the Lord in prayer. He knows our name, and He knows our need. In fact, He knows all about us. Jesus said, “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father’s care. And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows” (Matt. 10:29-31). He knows our burdens, our fears, and our needs. No one else may know them, but God does.
One little girl had trouble with the opening words of the Lord’s prayer, “Our Father which art in heaven, hallowed be thy name.” Instead, she prayed, “Our Father which art in heaven, how did you know my name?” The words may not have been exactly right, but the sentiment was. In a world where we are often a number, God sees us as people. He knows our names.
By the way, Bull Turnipseed was a good friend of one of Liberty, Mississippi’s, most famous residents – Jerry Clower. In fact, the two of them were part of a group of men who often met at a local drugstore in the morning to drink coffee and share stories. I wish I had been there to hear Jerry Clower and Bull Turnipseed swap tales. I would have been entertained, and I would have learned some important things as well.
LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.