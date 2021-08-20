Because my wife and I live in a university town, the traffic on the streets and in the stores reminds us that the beginning of a new semester is near. Many new students and their often-anxious parents are making their preparations for the fall semester.
A lot of things have changed since I entered college at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana, almost 60 years ago. Hazing on a college campus was an acceptable practice then. On my first day on campus, upperclassmen cut all my hair off and made me identify myself to them as, “Dawg Jones, Sir.” Then I had to do any menial task they asked me to do, from carrying their luggage to carrying their trays in the college dining hall.
Other things were also different. Although I did not have a car, I did have Saturday classes. Since I went home most weekends, after my last Saturday class, I would grab my travel bag, which had the word “Northwestern” in big letters on the side, walk out to Highway 6, put on my best young-college-student smile, and stick out my thumb. The people in the area were accustomed to giving college students rides, and it did not take me long to catch one. I would hitchhike to Many, Louisiana, catch another ride south to Florien, and then call my folks in Plainview who would drive the final seven miles to pick me up and carry me home.
Amazingly, I could get home hitchhiking in about the same time that I could drive it if I had had my own car. There was one exception to this. Halfway between Natchitoches and Many, there was the village of Robeline. If anyone ever dropped you off in Robeline, it was hard to catch a ride out of there. After spending the better parts of several Saturday afternoons in beautiful downtown Robeline, I changed my strategy. Before getting into a car with someone who stopped to pick me up in Natchitoches, I would ask, “How far are you going?” If they told me that they were going to Robeline, I would say, “I think I will wait for a ride that is going all the way through to Many.”
That may be similar to the question God asks us when we come to tell Him that we want to follow Him as His disciple. His question is, “How far do you intend to go with this? Remember, I do not want you to go just halfway. I want you to go all the way with me.” Or, as Jesus said, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me” (Luke 9:23). Taking up our cross and following Him is a daily discipline. No half-way commitments will do. May God help us follow Him all the days of our lives!