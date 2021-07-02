It is fitting that one of the first things to catch the attention of those entering New York harbor is the Statue of Liberty. Located on Liberty Island, she stands 305 feet above the base of her pedestal. In her left hand is a tablet bearing the date of the Declaration of Independence. In her right hand, lifted high over the harbor, is her torch of freedom. On the base of the statue is a poem that concludes with these words, “I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
Perhaps we ought to erect a similar statue on the west coast. Instead of calling it the “Statue of Liberty,” we could call it the “Statue of Responsibility.” It would emphasize the corollary of liberty, which is responsibility. It would show that in this land there is not just a liberty to enjoy, but a responsibility to meet.
If you were called upon to design a “Statue of Responsibility,” what design would you choose? Would you place there a man in work clothes holding a shovel in his hand? A student sitting before a computer? A voter entering a voting booth? Whatever your design, it would be important to suggest that liberty and responsibility go together. We need to remember both as we celebrate Independence Day.
We need to celebrate our liberty. Liberty is not an accident. It did not just appear like a plant on this continent because the climate was right. It has been designed and preserved by people who have gone before us. When a football player makes a long run, there are some key blocks that have been made, which gave him the room to make the big gain. Wise running backs do not forget those who made the blocks, and we must not forget the people who have made it possible for us to enjoy our liberty. We need to thank God and those who have gone before us for this heritage of liberty. We need to celebrate it and not take it for granted.
We also need to remember our responsibilities. In response to the question about whether it was right to pay taxes to the Roman government, Jesus said, “Render unto Caesar with is Caesar’s, and unto God what is God’s” (Matt. 22:21). Paul said, “I exhort therefore, that first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority” (1 Tim. 2:1-2). These are a few of our responsibilities as Christian citizens.
There are many who get misty-eyed when looking at the Statue of Liberty, but upon glimpsing the Statue of Responsibility, they turn quickly away. The fact of the matter is that we need to take a fresh look at both on this Independence Day. We must celebrate our freedom and measure up to our responsibilities!