There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who go through life with grumbling, and those who go through life with gratitude. The one who goes through life with gratitude says, “My cup runneth over, what a blessing!” The one who goes through life with grumbling says, “My cup runneth over, what a mess!” How do you go through life — with grumbling or with gratitude?
James Moore wrote a book entitled, “Attitude Is Your Paintbrush — It Colors Every Situation.” It certainly does. What is your attitude? How do you see your situation?
We don’t like to be around a grumbler, but we love to be around positive people who are filled with joy and gratitude. That’s why we love to be around the psalmist who wrote the 23rd psalm. As the psalmist looks at life around him, he recounts many blessings in his life. As he does so, he exclaims, “My cup runneth over” (Ps. 23:5). As we approach Thanksgiving Day next Thursday, we could say the same.
Life is not without its challenges for any of us. You may be dealing with sorrow, family pressures, money problems, or other challenges. When you read through Psalm 23, you discover that the psalmist had his own share of difficulties, but he refused to let them make him blind to his blessings. He faced the challenge of having enough to eat and drink, but he said that the Lord provided for him like a shepherd provides green grass and still waters for his sheep (vv. 1-2).
“The valley of the shadow of death” (v. 4), loomed before the psalmist, but he was unafraid because He knew that the Lord was like a shepherd who would walk through that valley with him (v.6). His life was not devoid of enemies, but God was like a gracious host who fed him in the very presence of his enemies and anointed his head with oil. He did not give the psalmist a tiny drop of ointment, but He anointed him with so much oil that the psalmist said, “My cup runneth over” (v. 5).
What the future held for the psalmist was unknown, as it is for us, but he faced it unafraid because he was confident of the Lord’s blessings all the days of his life. Then, he had the assurance that he would “dwell in the house of the Lord forever” (v. 6)
A man, who was reading an obituary, said to a friend, “I have a question about this obituary because at the end it says, ‘To be continued.’” That is the promise of God for His people. Death is not the end. We will “dwell in the house of the Lord forever!”
What blessings are ours in time and eternity! This Thanksgiving season we can say with the psalmist, “My cup runneth over!”