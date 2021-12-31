I grew up on a 40-acre farm in western Louisiana. The farm was divided into several pastures and fields separated by fences and gates. The cows and horses were put into one field or pasture, and another field was planted in corn or in a garden. You could enter these various fields through gates that were secured by various latches.
One of the first lessons that my brothers and I had to learn when we were growing up on the farm was that when we opened a gate, it was very important to close the gate behind us. That’s a hard lesson for boys to learn. Boys have things to do. They don’t like to take up their important time closing gates behind them. Because of this, our parents were constantly drilling that lesson into us. “Remember, when you open that gate down there, be sure to close it.”
The reason that it was important to close a gate behind us was because if we didn’t, some bad things could happen. The cows could get into the corn field and eat up a lot of corn. The horses could get into the garden and eat the peas and trample the tomato plants.
It is important to close the gates behind us in life as well as on a farm. As we are coming to the end of this year, we need to close the gate on the past year. We have all made plenty of mistakes this past year. We have done some things that we wish we had not done, but we can’t let the mistakes of the past disable us in living this new year.
A farmer went out one morning to discover that his apple tree had been blown to the ground. A neighbor asked him what he was going to do about it. He said, “I’m going to pick the fruit from it, and then I am going to burn the tree.” That’s what we need to do with our past experiences. We need to gather what we have learned from the experiences, and then move on into the future.
Another thing I learned on the farm was not to be afraid to open a gate to a new field. Every new field you entered contained challenges. There may be stickers that would stick my bare feet, but there were also some good things in that field. There would be berries to eat or plums to pick.
That’s the way it is with this new year. It will contain its challenges, but it will also have great experiences for us. We cannot be afraid to enter it. The Lord has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” He will go with us through the gate into this new year, and we will not be afraid!
LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.