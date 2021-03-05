The high school and college basketball seasons are winding down. In the regular season, the “home court advantage” has been a major factor in basketball games. Generally, coaches feel that playing on your home court is worth several points in a game.
That is understandable. When you are playing at home, you are comfortable with the court, the goals, and the routines. In addition to that, the home crowd (in a non-pandemic year) roars its approval when you do anything well. It is only natural that playing on your home court would provide a competitive advantage.
In life, however, it does not always work that way. Mark 6:1-6 tells the story of a visit that Jesus made to His hometown of Nazareth. Unfortunately, things did not go well. The people in Nazareth found it difficult to accept Jesus as the Messiah. Instead, they saw Him as the village carpenter. They knew His mother, His brothers, and His sisters. The result was that when He began teaching in the synagogue, they “took offense at Him.”
Because of this chilly reception, Jesus left Nazareth behind and made Capernaum His headquarters in Galilee. Mark 6:6 says that “He was amazed at their lack of faith” in Nazareth. Ernest Campbell told of a preacher who used this text as the basis for a sermon. The title of the sermon was, “The Home Court Disadvantage.”
Living the Christian life and sharing your faith in your hometown or in your own home is often a difficult thing to do. Sometimes it is difficult for us to do because we do not practice the Christian life very well. One preacher’s wife said the most difficult thing for her was to put up with her husband all week and believe that he was the voice of God on Sunday. My wife has probably felt the same many times.
Our families know us very well. They know our strengths, and they know our weaknesses. Living the Christian life in the daily routines of life is often a challenge.
Living the Christian life in our homes, however, should give us a “home court advantage.” John Drakeford wrote a little book on family life entitled The Home: The Laboratory for Life. In the book, he said home is where we experiment and try new approaches. In the home, we do trial runs with the knowledge that, if we fail, we are still going to be loved and accepted. That is the purpose of a laboratory.
Given the choice of playing a basketball game at home or away, most teams will always choose to play at home so they will have the “home court advantage.” We need to pray that God will help us build such a loving and affirming atmosphere in our homes that we will create a “home court advantage” for living the Christian life.