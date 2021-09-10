One year on the way back from Destin, Florida, my wife Danielle and I took a detour through Fairhope, Alabama. Fairhope has a lot of small, interesting shops. As we browsed through some of the shops, I saw a plaque with this message written on it: “I’m just a Raggedy Ann in a Barbie Doll world.”
In many ways, it is a Barbie Doll world. The media constantly push the rich and beautiful people of the world. Like it or not, for many folks, their models for life are the beautiful people that dominate the media.
The only problem with that is that most of us do not look like these people. We do not have their money, their gifts, nor their opportunities. It is enough to make us all feel like Raggedy Anns in a Barbie Doll world! It can make us feel of little value.
An old story tells of a confirmed bachelor who became good friends with a woman who had never married. Gradually, he began to think about the possibility of their getting married. He finally got up the courage to mention the subject to her. He asked her, “Why don’t we get married?” She responded, “Huh, who’d have you and me?”
The fact of the matter is that God has made you exactly the way you are and has invested you with significant gifts. The gifts may be different and fewer than those possessed by others, but never underestimate their importance. God used David, a shepherd boy with a sling, to give Israel victory over the Philistines, and Jesus used a boy with five loaves of bread and two fish to feed 5,000 people. Paul told the Corinthians that God has always used the most unlikely things in the world to demonstrate His power and His wisdom. He even used a cross to provide a way of salvation for us (1 Cor. 1:20-31).
The gifts that you have are of great importance in the accomplishment of God’s purpose and plan in the world, even if those gifts may seem small and insignificant. I read of a man who was involved in many great musical productions. His responsibility? He was a professional page-turner for pianists. And there may be some people around you who need some help when they have reached their last note. The faithful use of your gift may be critical in the life of someone.
When our lives and gifts are yielded to God, it is always amazing what God can do with them. I like the prayer that one woman prayed over her life. She prayed, “Lord, treat me like a checker. Move me wherever you want me to go.” When we yield ourselves to God, He can use Raggedy Anns to make a great impact on a Barbie Doll world.
LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.