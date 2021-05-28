A young man, new on the job, was quite inept in the performance of his duties. His frequent mistakes were a source of constant irritation to his boss. In spite of his deficiencies, the young man was a great admirer of his boss. On one occasion, the young man was praising his boss for his wisdom and judgment. In an effusive moment, he said, “Sir, I just wish that I could open my mind and put inside of it all of your wisdom and learning.” To which the boss replied, “Young man, that would be like trying to place a grand piano in a broom closet.”
Passing on what we have learned to someone else is one of the most difficult experiences in life. It is difficult because it is hard to put into words. And it is also difficult because when you put it into words it is hard to find anyone else who is interested in listening.
The temptation to give advice is irresistible, but the ability to ignore it is universal. We experience that as parents. Ogden Nash wrote a couplet entitled “Parents.” This is what he said: “Children aren’t happy with nothing to ignore/ And that’s what parents were created for.” Not only do parents experience that, but preachers also experience it. When you are a parent and a preacher, then it is doubly reinforced.
Moses experienced that as he tried to prepare the children of Israel to enter the Promised Land without him. It did not keep him from making the effort, however. That effort is recorded in our Book of Deuteronomy. The book consists of three long addresses delivered by Moses on the plains of Moab to the children of Israel. In the addresses, he presents the distilled wisdom of the years of his pilgrimage with God. As Moses thought of what he had learned of God and what the children of Israel needed to know for their journey, he poured out his heart to them. In the conclusion of his final message he said, “Thy shoes shall be iron and brass; and as thy days, so shall thy strength be. The eternal God is thy refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms” (Deut. 33:25, 27).
I would like to report that Israel actually heard these words and did them. The testimony of their history, however, is that they largely ignored them until they had to learn them on their own. We need to do better than that. We need to make the effort to share the best that we know. We also need to receive the best that persons around us have to offer. We need to learn not only from our own experience, but also from the experience of others and the word God sends to us through them.