At a school Christmas program, a little boy stepped forward to recite a familiar Christmas poem. This is how he began: “'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a ‘preacher’ was stirring, not even a mouse.”
Having been a preacher for the past 57 years, I really doubt that there were no preachers stirring on the night before Christmas. Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for preachers. There are programs to perform, parties to attend, gifts to distribute, and carols to sing. Preachers are always stirring around trying to accomplish all of that.
Of course, it is not just preachers who are stirring. The stores are stirring with shoppers, kitchens are stirring with mixers as cooks are preparing special dishes for the season, and the roads are stirring with traffic as people make their way home for Christmas.
In addition to all of that, our hearts are being strangely stirred within us by the sights and sounds of the season. The sounds of Christmas hymns never fail to stir me. “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” and “O, Come All Ye Faithful,” stir my heart as they tell the story of the birth of Jesus. Not only am I stirred by the story that they tell, but I am stirred by the memories of times that I have sung those hymns with other carolers on cold nights in front of homes and with other worshipers in packed sanctuaries as they have come to celebrate the gift of the Christ. Grand music like “Messiah” with its “Hallelujah Chorus” never fails to stir my soul.
The birth of any child is stirring. When my wife and I welcomed our baby boy into our lives, our souls were deeply stirred within us. I tell couples who are expecting the birth of a baby that they are about to experience one of life’s most stirring moments as they welcome the birth of their child.
Joseph and Mary were stirred by the powerful emotions that all parents experience at the time of the birth of a child. But the birth of this child was even more moving because they knew that He was the long-awaited Messiah and Savior. And we are stirred deeply after all these years as we think of His birth and its significance for us and for all the world.
To walk in another person’s shoes, you must first take off your own shoes. Jesus had laid aside the prerogatives of divinity to take upon Himself the likeness of man and to walk in our shoes. What a stirring and powerful moment in history it was!
“A baby’s hands in Bethlehem/ Were small and softly curled/ But held within their dimpled grasp/ The hope of all the world!”
All of us should be stirred by the birth of Jesus!