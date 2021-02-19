One of things that is often asked near the beginning of many business meetings is this: “Is there any old or unfinished business?” If I asked that question about our Christian lives, the answer for all of us would be, “Yes, there is old and unfinished business!” It is the business of walking in Christ.
The Apostle Paul wrote to the Christians in Colossae, “As you have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk you in Him” (Col. 2:6). The Christian life begins as you receive Christ Jesus as Lord. That is not the end of what it means to be a Christian, however. One man asked, “Is conversion the end of the Christian life?” To which a veteran Christian responded, “Yes, it is the beginning end.” It is the starting point, not the finish line. The implications of receiving Him as Lord of your life are tremendous.
Paul said, “As you have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk you in Him.” Saying that Christ is Lord of our lives is wonderful, but if that is as far as it goes, it amounts to little. The Christian life must be more than something to which we give lip service. It demands life service. It demands a lifestyle that is in keeping with the confession. Our walk must measure up to our talk.
Jesus often said to His disciples, “Follow me.” That is also His call to us. Before becoming Christians, we walked our own paths. Often, those pathways were ways of selfishness and pride, of anger and insensitivity. But when we come to confess Jesus as Lord, we must follow Him. We have been called to walk in the paths that He walked. As we do so, people will be able to see Christ in us.
When I was a student at Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, one thing that my wife Danielle and I enjoyed doing each summer was going to see a production of “Shakespeare in the Park.” A local theater group would present, free of charge, one of Shakespeare’s classic plays on an outdoor stage. Now, I must confess that I am not a Shakespeare scholar, but to see that play that had been written hundreds of years before, come to life in flesh and blood on a stage before us was a moving experience. Margaret Webster wrote, “The plays of Shakespeare are kept alive only through the medium of the living theater. They were written to be acted, to be seen and heard.”
That is the way it is with the Christian life. It is to be lived out in flesh and blood. We need to bring it to life in the places where we live. “Just as you have received Christ Jesus as Lord, so walk you in Him!” For all of us, it is old and unfinished business.