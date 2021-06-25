Samuel Pepys lived in England from his birth in 1633 until his death in 1703. During much of his life, Pepys wrote an extensive diary about the events of his life. The diary presents a fascinating look at daily life in London 344 years ago.
Pepys usually went to worship services twice on Sunday. The services were held on Sunday morning and again on Sunday afternoon. In his diary entries on those Sundays, he often offers a critique of the music/sermon. Sometimes he compliments what he heard, but more often, he offers a word of criticism. For instance, here is his entry for Sunday, Feb. 8, 1662:
“[Went] to chapel, where there preached little Dr. Duport, of Cambridge, upon Joshua’s words, ‘But I and my house, we will serve the Lord.’ But though a great scholar, he made the most flat, dead sermon, both for matter and manner of delivery, that ever I heard, and very long beyond his hour, which made it worse.”
That is a sobering evaluation of a sermon. Pepys did not like the content, delivery, or length of the sermon. Other than that, it was fine.
In John Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charley,” the author traveled across the United States with his dog Charley, observing life in this country. In one account, he offered this evaluation of a sermon that he heard.
“Sunday morning, in a Vermont town, I shaved, dressed in a suit, polished my shoes, whited my sepulcher, and looked for a church to attend. I took my seat in the rear [he would have made a good Baptist] of the spotless, polished place of worship. The prayers were to the point, directing the attention of the Almighty to certain weaknesses and undivine tendencies I know to be mine and could only suppose were shared by others gathered there.
“The minister, a man of iron with tool-steel eyes and a delivery like a pneumatic drill, opened up with prayer and reassured us that we were a pretty sorry lot. And he was right. We didn’t amount to much to start with, and due to our own tawdry efforts we had been slipping ever since. Having proved that we, or perhaps only I, were no good, he painted with cool certainty what was likely to happen to us if we didn’t make some basic reorganizations for which he didn’t hold out much hope.”
Steinbeck appreciated a man who spoke with such certainty.
Sharing a word from God is a challenging thing that He has called us preachers to do. Ernest Campbell said that even our best sermons need to be forgiven. The wonder of it all is that God can and does use our halting efforts in preaching and other aspects of the Christian life to accomplish His work. That is pretty amazing!