We tend to be in a horn-honking, microwaving, Fed-Ex mailing, Amazon-ordering, fast-food eating, express-lane shopping hurry. Robert Levine, in his book "A Geography of Time," suggests the creation of a new unit of time called the “honko-second.” According to Levine, the “honko-second” is the time between when the light changes to green and the person behind you honks his horn. He claims it is the smallest measure of time known to science.
Any way that you look at it, waiting is hard. This tendency of ours to chafe against waiting is not just a product of our modern, technological age. People found in the pages of the Bible had the same tendency. Even great people.
Take Abraham for example. God gave Abraham and his wife Sarah the promise of a child through whom His promises to them would be fulfilled. Years passed, and no child came. Abraham and Sarah prayed and waited. They waited and prayed. Still, no child.
So, it is recorded in Genesis 16:1-6 that Abraham and Sarah decided to wait no longer.
In keeping with the customs of the time, Sarah gave Abraham her servant Hagar so that he could have a child by her. This child could be reared as the one through whom the covenant could be extended. So, Hagar had a son, and they named him Ishmael.
We still find it difficult to wait. Why? It may be because of our lack of faith. Faith and waiting are inescapably intertwined. When someone promises you something, until that promise is fulfilled, faith in the one who made the promise is necessary. That is the way it is with God and us.
That is the way it was with Abraham and God. God had promised him and Sarah a child, but no child had come. As the years ticked by, Abraham and Sarah were forced to wait, and their faith wavered. They felt like God needed some help in making the promise come true.
You may be waiting on the fulfillment of a promise from God today, and God’s timetable may be quite different from yours.
There is an area in hospitals called CCU or ICU. The initials sound like a university, don’t they? Those who wait at the closed door of a hospital’s Intensive Care Unit have enrolled in a difficult school. They are students of waiting. All that they can do is wait — wait for the next visitation time, the next meeting with the doctor, the next sign of any improvement or hope.
Waiting is such a difficult thing! We have our schedules and our agendas, but not everything in the world runs on our timetables.
Browning Ware said he and his wife were very anxious as they awaited the birth of their first child. Their doctor was Dr. Benge Elliot of San Marcos, Texas. Ware said to Dr. Elliot, “Why is the baby late?” He said that he would always remember Dr. Elliot’s reply. Dr. Elliot said, “The baby isn’t late. You are early. The baby will come exactly on time.” God eventually fulfilled His promise to Abraham and Sarah. Right on God’s time, Sarah gave birth to a son whom they named Isaac.
We often say to God. “God, why are you taking so long? Why are you late?” The answer is that God is not late. We are early. God will act exactly on time. We need the faith to wait.