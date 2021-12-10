It was the fall of 1956, and I had a hankering for hamsters. When I was growing up, the arrival of the Sears & Roebuck Christmas catalog marked the beginning of the most wonderful season of the year. My mom would ask us to look through the catalog and let her know what we wanted. One year, the catalog featured hamsters. Although I had never actually seen a hamster, I decided that this was the present that I wanted. When I told my mother, she received the news with what I thought was a less than an enthusiastic expression.
While we always told our mom the present we wanted, it was never a sure thing that we would get it. In the end, the exact present that we got was still a surprise. So, in the days leading up to Christmas that year, I was filled with a great sense of anticipation over whether I would actually receive the Christmas “surprise” I had requested.
Our uncle lived down the road from us, and often the shipment from Sears & Roebuck was dropped off at his house to keep it away from our prying eyes. About a week before Christmas that year, my uncle came to our house for a visit, and when he saw me, he said, “When are you going to come down to the house and get your rats?” That’s when I was knew the likelihood was great that I was getting hamsters.
When my brothers and I got up on Christmas morning, we went sprinting into the cold living room, and there were my long-awaited hamsters. But then, I discovered another surprise. My mom and dad had gotten me a new reversible coat for the winter of 1956-57. When they arranged the gifts the night before, my parents had laid the coat across the end of the hamster cage. During the night, the hamsters, in trying to make their bed warmer in the cold living room, had found my new coat on top of their cage. They had eaten a huge hole in the shoulder of the new coat and had lined their beds with the material. Fortunately, the coat was reversible, but I never got to reverse it since I had a large hamster hole that had been taken out of one side of the coat. It was a Christmas of many surprises.
There has always been a note of surprise about Christmas, but none was greater than the one that first Christmas when God gave us the greatest gift of all — His Son. He was born, not to royalty, but to a poor couple in a stable in Bethlehem and laid in a manger. What a touching and surprising way for the Son of God to come! The world has never been the same since that first Christmas surprise.
LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.