The Mississippi River has wound its way through the heart of this land for centuries. During most of those centuries, there was no flood control on the river. The result was that several times annually, the mighty river would take the topsoil picked up all along its journey, overflow its banks, and deposit that soil on its flood plain as it ran through what would become the state of Mississippi. The result was that it built some of the richest land in the world. The topsoil in some places in the Mississippi Delta is hundreds of feet deep. It is a composite of all the places the river has been.
Your church has done that. It has meandered its way through many years, and all along the way, it has been enriched by the lives and contributions of many committed Christians. They have built a “Delta land” that enriches and blesses your life. It is a composite of all the people who have been a part of it.
There are two extremes to avoid as we think about the past of the church. One is to idealize the past to the point that all our efforts to serve God in the present seem small and unworthy in comparison.
Some people are like Lot’s wife — they are always looking back. In their view, yesterday belonged to God, but tomorrow never can. They are forever saying fond goodbyes to sunsets but are never welcoming with enthusiasm the sunrise of a new day. Nostalgia can become the mortal enemy of the church.
The other extreme to avoid is having no appreciation for the past. It is to be afflicted with a kind of amnesia that wipes the past from our memory. A person with no memory is rootless and incomplete.
G. K. Chesterton said that persons who have no knowledge of history are like those who have walked in during the last act of a play. They have no idea of the plot or sense of appreciation for what has gone before.
What we must do is avoid both extremes in our attitude toward our history. We need a healthy appreciation for all that has gone before us, and we need to build upon the foundation that has been laid for us.
A giant is an imposing figure. A little person, however, who stands on the shoulders of a giant can see farther than the giant can see. We stand on the shoulders of persons who have contributed much to the church. We can see farther and more clearly because of what they have done.
Ernest Campbell said that we are like two churches. We are guests of those who have gone before us, but we are also hosts of those who will come after us. May God help us bless others as we have been blessed.