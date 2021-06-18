In 1971, my wife Danielle and I lived in Southeast Texas at Burkeville, where I served as pastor of Burkeville Baptist Church. In the summer of that year, East Texas Baptist Encampment invited Danielle to direct a camp for girls at the encampment, and she asked me to be the camp pastor.
On Wednesday night of that week, at about 2:00 a.m., there was a knock on our door. It was the camp director, who told me that I had a call over in the camp office. It was in the days before cell phones (remember those?), so I got dressed and went to the office to take the call. I had not been in the ministry long, but I knew that phone calls at 2 in the morning never bring good news.
I picked up the phone, and it was my older brother Wayne. Wayne said, “Lynn, Daddy died tonight.” My dad was young, only 58 years old, but he had a lot of health problems and had been bedridden for a couple of years. Still, the news of his death was a shock to us. Danielle and I packed our bags and left for Louisiana in the middle of the night to be with our family. We stayed there for the funeral and for several more days before returning to Burkeville.
After we had been home for a few days, there was a knock on the door. It was Sarah Henley, a missionary from Nigeria who had been with us at the camp. I invited her inside, and she came in carrying a paper sack in her hand. She expressed her sympathy to us in the loss of my father. She told us how upset the girls had been to hear about his death, and that they had prayed for us throughout the week.
I told her how much that meant to us. Then she took the paper sack she had brought, reached inside it, and brought out two long, beautiful cow horns carved into the shape of two birds, standing with their beaks straight up in the air. She said, “I want you to have these. In Africa where I serve, these are the birds that come to us in the dry season.”
I thanked her for such a wonderful gift. We visited a few minutes more, and then she left.
This summer, it has been 50 years since my father died, and this Father’s Day I will miss him. I still have those two beautiful horns on top of a bookcase in my study. And every time I see them, I thank God that He is a God who comes to us in the dry seasons of life, and I am overwhelmed by His comforting and sustaining presence!