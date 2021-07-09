One of Jesus’s best-known stories is the story of “The Good Samaritan.” In the story, the good Samaritan found a man beside the road who had been wounded. He bound up the man’s wounds and carried him to a nearby inn. Then it is recorded, “The next day he took out two silver coins and gave them to the innkeeper. ‘Look after him,’ he said, ‘and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have’” (Luke 10:35). And the amazing thing is that the innkeeper agreed to do so. I heard my friend Bryant Barnes say in a sermon, “It would have been easy for the innkeeper to say, “You don’t expect me to believe that do you? I’ve heard all of that before. You will never be back.”
I must confess to having felt a little uneasy at that point in Barnes’s sermon because I have often had those feelings myself. Let me tell you why.
When I became pastor of First Baptist Church of Arcadia, Louisiana, I discovered that our location near Interstate 20 attracted a steady stream of travelers looking for a handout. If they were traveling east, they often explained to me that they were on their way to a job in Florida to pick fruit. When one of them asked if I liked oranges, I told him that I did. He promised to send me a whole box of oranges from Florida. I said, “If you don’t mind, could you also send me a box of grapefruit?” He said, “No problem.” Then I wrote down the address to which he could send the of fruit.
After several months of fruitless waiting for boxes of oranges and grapefruit to arrive outside the door of my office, I must confess to a rising sense of disappointment and cynicism. It finally got to the point that if anyone asked for my address to which they could send back boxes of fruit, I would not even take the time to write it out. I would say, “Just send it to Arcadia, Louisiana. They all know me here.”
Author Madeleine L’Engle once said of the book business, “I’m all for realism in the book business, but I’m afraid of cynicism, and the two are often too close for comfort.”
That is also the struggle in the Christian life. Jesus said that we are to be as wise as serpents and as harmless as doves (Matt. 10:16). We cannot succumb to gullibility, and neither can we become hardened and cynical about life.
When you look at the story of the good Samaritan, it was not just the good Samaritan who stuck his neck out; it was also the innkeeper. Maybe we ought to call it the story of “The Good Samaritan and the Good Innkeeper.” We need to be more like both of them.