It was a cold, wintry day, Nov. 19, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln got off the train at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He made his way to the site of the Battle of Gettysburg, where in July of that year ,the Battle of Gettysburg had taken place. In his speech that day, Lincoln said, “The world will little note nor long remember what we say here.”
But of course, it was just the opposite. The words that Lincoln spoke that day in his “Gettysburg Address” were words that are “long remembered.” And the words spoken around the crucifixion of Christ might have seemed to some to be words that “the world would little note nor long remember,” but the gospel writers remembered them and because they recorded those words, we remember.
Pontius Pilate, who conducted the trial of Jesus, said of Him, “I find no fault in this man” (Luke 23:4). The truth about the kind of person that Jesus was could not have been stated more clearly. He lived His life without fault and without sin. Because He had no sins of His own, He was able to bear our sins upon the cross.
When Pilate yielded to the pressure of the crowd and sentenced Jesus to die, he turned Jesus over to the soldiers. When one mockingly said that Jesus was a king, another soldier took a scarlet robe and put it on Him. Another joined in the mockery by twisting the branches of a thorn tree into a circle and pressed it down upon Jesus’s head like a crown. Another put a reed into His hand for a scepter. Then, they all joined in the mockery and said to him, “Hail, King” (Matt. 27:29). Of course, the ironic thing about their words was that He was the ultimate King.
Billy Graham was once invited to preach before the Queen of England. When asked what he thought of preaching for the queen, Graham said, “It is a great privilege to preach before the queen, but you must remember that every time I preach, I preach before the King of Kings.” The ironic thing is that the soldiers who mocked Jesus told the truth when they said, “Hail, King!”
When the enemies of Jesus followed Him to the cross, they shouted, “He saved others; Himself He cannot save” (Matt. 27:42). While they spoke, the words out of hatred, they told the truth. He could have saved Himself. He could have avoided the cross or could have come down from the cross. He chose not to do so. He chose to save others by dying for them on the cross rather than saving Himself. What a selfless live He lived!
Pilate, the soldiers, and the enemies at the cross spoke more truth than they knew. The gospel writers saw the truth in their words. The words that they spoke are words that will be long remembered!