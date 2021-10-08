Actress Ann Blyth once addressed an audience about the power of words. She said, “In the beginning was the Word. And since then, a billion, million words have been spoken. Soft words, hard words, cold words, warm words. There are words that sing and jump and skip and dance. There are young words and wise old words with a glint in their eye. There are words wide-eyed with wonder, warm cuddly words. And steel words ... stinging ... cruel blades of words — and sweet words that press their cheek against yours. Words are everywhere.”
We are immersed in a world or words. We speak words and listen to words, read words, and write words. Words are important.
There are many inappropriate words in our world. Paul wrote to some young Christians and said, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths” (Eph. 4:29). “Nor should there be obscenity or foolish talk” (Eph. 5:4).
Unfortunately, there is a lot of this kind of talk today. When you live in an area of the country for an extended time, you tend to take on the accent of the people there. We should be careful not to take on the accent of the place where we live when it comes to the use of inappropriate words.
Paul also said, “Do not lie to each other, since you have taken off your old self with its practices” (Col. 3:9.) Two men were engaged in a bitter dispute. One of them said about the other “I wouldn’t believe him if he had his tongue notarized.” How about you? When you speak, do you tell the truth? Do people believe what you say?
While words can be harmful, they can also be helpful. Paul wrote, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen” (Eph. 4:29). What a sacred use of words, “building others up!” Has anyone ever spoken a word to you when you were weak that made you strong? Those are the kinds of words that we should major on using!
In another place, Paul wrote, “Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt so that you may know how to answer everyone” (Col. 4:6). Your conversation should be “full of grace”—gracious language that does not grate on people’s nerves but ministers to their needs. Furthermore, it should be “seasoned with salt.” It should be flavored with spiritual wisdom that meets the needs of people around you. People hunger for this kind of word the way they hunger for salt on the food they eat. May God help us speak like this!
Your words have great potential. Use them well this week!