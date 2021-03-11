In reaction to our nation’s poor eating habits, more emphasis is being placed on eating healthy foods. This emphasis has invaded every corner of life. An old Kudzu comic strip showed Bro. Kudzu standing before his congregation reading from the Bible. He read, “Give us this day our daily, low-fat, low-cholesterol, salt-free bread.” He then turned to the reading audience and said, “I just hate these modern translations.”
What we eat is important because it has a great effect on our health. What we eat, however, may not harm us as much as what is eating us. We allow our worries and fears to consume us.
The word “worry” comes from the old German word “wurgen,” which means “to choke” or “to strangle.” It came to be applied to our thoughts of fear and dread. That is appropriate because our worries can get a stranglehold on us. They can so dominate our thoughts that they choke the life out of us.
Watermills used to be located on the major streams of this country. Farmers would bring their corn to these watermills to have it ground. The miller would drop the corn between two heavy grindstones, and the stones would grind the corn into corn meal. When talking about his work, one miller said that the main thing he had to be careful about was to make sure that corn was between the grindstones when they were in motion. Otherwise, he said, the grindstones would wear themselves out turning against each other. Worry reminds me of that. The wheels of our minds are constantly turning. With worry, no productive work is being done. We are grinding ourselves up.
This is no new problem. Evidence of that is seen in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, where He devoted a long section to the matter of worry and how His disciples could triumph over it (Matt. 6:25-34). He said that worry is unnecessary. If God takes care of the birds of the air and the flowers of the field, He will certainly take care of us. Worry is useless. He said that no one can add to the length of his life or to his height by worrying about it. He said that what we need to do is concentrate on the most important things, and He will give us the things of lesser importance.
Most of us have three kinds of worries: Worries about the past, worries about the present, and worries about the future. If you take all your worries about the past and future, and heap them upon the worries of today, that will be more than you can bear. Jesus counseled against that. He said, “Each day has enough trouble of its own” (Mt. 6:34). God has promised you enough strength for today. Trust Him for that and leave yesterday and tomorrow in His hands.