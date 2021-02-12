Shortly before Valentine’s Day one year, a couple were in a card shop examining cards for husbands and wives. After making the appropriate selections, the couple exchanged and read the cards. The husband said, “It’s really beautiful. Thanks.” The wife said, “How very thoughtful. Thank you, Dear.” With that, they wished each other Happy Valentine’s Day, embraced, returned the cards to the rack, and walked out.
I have been trying to get up my nerve to suggest to my wife that we do something similar this year, but my courage has failed me. I have thought of suggesting the practical and frugal nature of such an exchange of cards, but I am afraid that it might not come across that way. Somehow, the words “cheap,” and “chintzy” keep popping into my mind. Where love is involved, some sacrifice is required. Love is always costly.
There is a hunger for genuine love in our lives. In the “Peanuts” comic strip, Lucy has always had a big-time crush on Schroeder. The problem is that Schroeder is immersed in his piano-playing and won’t give Lucy the time of day. She, however, refuses to give up.
One day Lucy approached Schroeder as he was playing his little piano and said, “Guess what, Schroeder? If you don’t stop playing that stupid piano right now and show me that you love me, you know what I’m going to do? I’m going to hold my breath until I pass out!”
Schroeder looked up from his piano and said, “Breath-holding in children is an interesting phenomenon. It could indicate a metabolic disorder. A forty-milligram dose of Vitamin B6 twice a day might be helpful. I think that’s probably it. You need Vitamin B6. You might also consider eating more bananas, avocados, and beef liver.”
As Schroeder went back to playing his piano, Lucy looked in the distance, sighed, and said, “I ask for love, and all I get is beef liver.”
That would be a big letdown. Nothing but genuine love satisfies the deep longings that all of us have within us. Valentine’s Day is a good excuse to tell some people that you love them. It is a reminder of the centrality of our need for love. It also is a time to reflect on the greatest love that ever has been bestowed upon us.
The Apostle John emphasized the importance of love in his writings. It is interesting that John 3:16 and 1 John 3:16 both focus on love. In John 3:16, Jesus said, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
In 1 John 3:16, John wrote, “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers.”