In the musical, “Mame,” the title character was a very wealthy woman who lost her fortune in the Wall Street crash of 1929. As a result of this financial reversal, gloom had descended upon her household. Instead of focusing on that, she decided that what they should think about was the coming Christmas. So, she began pulling out Christmas decorations to put around the house as she sang, “We need a little Christmas, right this very minute. We need a little Christmas now!”
We all could use a little Christmas this year. We have all suffered our own losses, some of which may have seemed overwhelming. Often, we have been able to think of nothing else. If there has ever been a time when we need a little Christmas, it is now.
Do you feel isolated and lonely? If so, you need a little Christmas. The angel told Joseph in a dream that he was to name the child “Emmanuel,” which meant “God with us.” In Christ, God has come to be with us. He is still with us. The final words of Jesus recorded by Matthew are, “I will be with you always, even to the end of the world.” That is the message of Christmas. We need a little Christmas now.
Do you feel guilty about things you have done or left undone? If so, you need a little Christmas. The angel also instructed Joseph in a dream that he was to name the baby, “Jesus,” which means that God will save us from our sin. This child would begin His journey in a manger and would conclude it on a cross, where He would provide a way of salvation from our sins. What a marvelous gift to celebrate. We need a little Christmas now.
Do you feel a weight of sadness and sorrow in your life? If so, you need a little Christmas. The birth of Jesus was met with songs of rejoicing and praise by the angels that appeared that night to shepherds. Christmas can bring into our lives a note of joy that comes in the darkness that surrounds us.
A preacher said that when he was in the seminary, he was pastor of a small church. At Christmas that year, a poor woman in his church slipped a gift into his pocket as she walked past him at the front door of the church. The gift was a single quarter. It was all that she could scrape together, but it was a mark of her love for him. He said, “I don’t know what happened to that quarter, but I know what happened to me. I was more touched by that gift than by almost any other gift that I have ever received.” Something like that should happen as we think of God’s gift to us. We need a “lot” of Christmas this year.
LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.