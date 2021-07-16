It is humbling to grow up with a horse that knows more than you. I know, because I did.
She did not have an exciting name (“Red Mare”). She was not especially pretty (as her name implies, she was a “red mare”). She was not very sure of foot (she could stumble on any clod of dirt). And she was not very brave (she would “shy” at a black stump, a wooden bridge, or anything flapping in the wind).
Red Mare had spent 15 years or so on the farm before I came along, so she had a head start in absorbing the wisdom of the place. She had all kinds of tricks she used to prevent us from riding her. She would hold her head up high to keep us from putting the bridle on. She would grit her teeth so we could not put the bit into her mouth. She would stand far away from us when we were trying to throw a heavy saddle on her. She would inhale great quantities of air when you tried to tighten the girth so that later she could exhale when you put your foot into the stirrup and the saddle would slip off her back.
Her most sophisticated repertoire of tricks was used to try to get herself something to eat. She could open almost any gate on the place. A wire hoop over a gatepost she could remove in seconds. A chain slipped over a nail was like an open gate to her. A single latch turned crosswise on a crib door was a posted invitation to dinner.
She kept her eye open for any gate or door that had been left ajar or not closed with two or three latches. Boys generally do not have time to fool with such things as closing gates and doors behind them, but with Red Mare on the place, closing gates securely was a necessity. Our parents drilled that into us constantly.
In fact, I owe to Red Mare one of the most important lessons I ever learned. It was the importance of closing a gate behind me. That is important, not just on a farm with a pesky horse, but in all of life. All of us have painful things in our past. We cannot undo those things. What we need to do is repent of our sins and receive the forgiveness of God. Then, we need to close the gate behind us. All of us have things we wish we had done differently, but we cannot change those things. We need to close the gate behind us.
Paul did that. He said he was “forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forth unto those things which are before” (Philip. 3:13).
How about you? Got any gates that you need to close behind you?