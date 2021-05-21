Boasting is one of our besetting sins. Stretching our version of the truth in our favor is something we tend to do.
I read of an old hunter who bragged on his coon dog. After hearing his bragging for a while, two friends agreed to go hunting with the man to evaluate his dog. The coon dog responded to the challenge. He did a lot of barking and plunged enthusiastically into the hunt.
When the dog started a steady barking rhythm, the owner knew that he had treed and led the hunting party in the direction of his bark. When they arrived at the place where the dog was barking, they discovered that he was barking up a small sapling which plainly had no coon or any other animal in it. When the other hunters looked at the owner for an explanation, the old hunter said, “I tell you something, boys—this dog of mine is so fast that sometimes he gets to the tree before the coon does. We’ll just have to sit down and wait for him to arrive.”
We even tend to boast about where we are from. A man from Alaska and a man from Texas were bragging about the size of their states. The man from Alaska emerged as the winner of the argument when he said, “I’ve been wanting to visit Texas, but I’m afraid to do so because I suffer from claustrophobia and hate to get hemmed in like that.”
We are not the first people to struggle with the problem of boasting in our lives. Simon Peter tended to think very highly of himself. On Thursday night before Jesus was arrested, He told His disciples, “This very night you will all fall away on account of me.” Peter responded, “Even if all fall away on account of you, I never will.” Then he made an even stronger boast about his commitment to Christ. He said, “Even if I have to die with you, I will never disown you.” Of course, you know the rest of the story. Peter failed miserably. His boast was bigger than his bravery. His words were bigger than his actions.
If you cannot learn from your mistakes, there is no point in making them, and the great thing about Peter was that he learned from his mistakes. Later, when he wrote to some young men in the church, he said, “Young men, be submissive to those who are older. All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another because, ‘God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.’ Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time” (1 Pet. 5:5-6).
God is the one who will lift us up. It is not necessary for us to use our boasts to do the job.