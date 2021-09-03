Monday is Labor Day. Labor Day began as a national holiday in 1894, but of course labor was a part of life from the beginning. The first thing God did after creating Adam was to put him into the garden “to dress and to keep it” (Gen. 2:15). God said in the Ten Commandments, “Six days shall you labor” (Ex. 20:9).
While labor was given to us by God, it does not appeal to all people. I heard of a man who did not feel like doing his work in the yard and around his place, so he went to the doctor to find out what was wrong with him. After the doctor had examined him, the man asked him to tell him in plain English what was wrong with him. The doctor said, “Well, in plain English, you are lazy.” The man said, “Now, give me the medical term for that so I can tell my wife.”
The Book of Proverbs discusses work in plain language, and it says that one of the basic problems we have is the problem of laziness. Proverbs 24:30-32 tells of a man passing a field and a vineyard that looked awful. The man said, “I went past the field of the sluggard, past the vineyard of the man who lacks judgment; thorns had come up everywhere, the ground was covered with weeds, and the stone wall was in ruins. I applied my heart to what I observed and learned a lesson from what I saw.” The lesson was that the farmer was lazy, and his field and vineyard were evidence of that.
Proverbs 24:33 records that a lazy person procrastinates. He says, “A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest.” He needs just a little more sleep and rest before he gets up and goes to work.
Proverbs 26:13 says that a lazy person offers excuses. He says, “There is a lion in the road, a fierce lion roaming the streets.’” Evidently, when someone asked the lazy person why he didn’t get out of the house and do some work, he said, “It’s too dangerous out there. A lion may be roaming the streets.” The next verse adds that laziness leads to a loss of purpose in life. “As a door turns on its hinges, so a sluggard turns on his bed” (Prov. 26:14). A door swings back and forth on its hinges, but it never goes anywhere, and a lazy person tosses and turns but never gets up and does any useful work.
Proverbs 21:25-26 concludes, “The sluggard’s craving will be the death of him, because his hands refuse to work. All day long he craves for more, but the righteous give without sparing.” We can be grateful for work because it enables us to be generous persons who “give without sparing” to help others.
LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.