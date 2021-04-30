Of the making of diets, there is no end. New diets are constantly appearing, and almost all of them create some ripple. They are guaranteed to give us victory in our perpetual battle of the bulge.
One of the new diets is the Garlic Diet. It does not actually make you lose weight, but it makes people stand farther away from you so that you look smaller. Another diet is the Running in Place Diet. You do not “run in place” on a treadmill; you run in place of eating. Then, there is the Religious Diet. On this diet, you never eat while you are in church.
I heard of one man who was on the Alternate Day Diet. He explained that on this diet you eat all that you want to eat on one day, and then you do not eat anything the next day. A friend asked him, “How do you feel?” He said, “Every other day I feel great.”
Sometimes it seems to me that we are on the Alternate Day Diet with our faith. One day we are committed and involved, and then we take the next day off. One day we are high, and the next day we are low. One day we have the faith to move mountains, and the next day our faith is almost nonexistent.
One of the crying needs in our Christian life is for greater consistency and steadiness. The great old social reformer Walter Rauschenbusch said, “A tank of gasoline can blow a car sky-high in a single explosion, or it can push it to the top of a hill in a perpetual succession of little explosions.” Some have an occasional explosion of religion in their lives, but what is lacking is the daily succession of little explosions that help them make genuine progress in their faith.
Evangelist Vance Havner once bemoaned the tendency of some to make big beginnings, but then to fizzle out along the way. He said, “Some converts go up like a rocket and come down like a rock. They start with a fever, and they end with a chill.” The Bible has accounts of some like Judas and Demas who made great beginnings but did not stay with their commitments to Christ.
Jesus said, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me” (Luke 9:23) We need a new diet of “daily” Christianity.
One man bemoaned the ineffectiveness of his diet. He said, “I’ve been on a diet three weeks, and all that I have lost is two pounds and the will to live.” Sounds like he may have been on the Alternate Day Diet. In weight loss as well as in faith, such a diet is highly ineffective. We need to make fresh commitments to Christ to take up our cross “daily” and follow Him!