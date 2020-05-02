TUPELO - Lynyrd Skynyrd has canceled its 2020 U.S. tour, including a concert scheduled for Oct. 16 in Tupelo, the band announced on its website.
Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial strain on fans led to the rock band's decision to cancel the remaining 14 dates of its tour.
"It was decided after much discussion that this was the best decision for everyone, based on the information we have today," the band said in a statement posted Friday at lynyrdskynyrd.com. "There are too many unknown factors and questions to be able to move forward at this point. The band also has high risk members, so the safety of the fans, band and crew are a priority. In addition, with the current economic struggles (30 million unemployed) we felt it was prudent to get the ticket refund money into the fan’s hands, that may need that ticket refund revenue, now."
The statement said Ticketmaster and Live Nation will be automatically processing full refunds for ticket purchases to those shows.
The Tupelo concert was first scheduled for March 20 at BancorpSouth Arena, but the date and the tour were postponed as the pandemic began to spread across the United States.
"This is a difficult decision but one we felt is the best for everyone involved at this moment in time," the band's statement said. "Hopefully we will see you in 2021 and make up the performances and bring the music to the fans. As always we appreciate your support and hope your families are safe."