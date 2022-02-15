STARKVILLE • Starkville’s popular independent film festival will return later this month for the 25th time.
The long-running Magnolia Independent Film Festival – popularly known as “The Mag” – will return to Columbus and Starkville on Feb. 24-26 for a slate of screenings from some of the world’s most promising young filmmakers.
The festival will open at on Thursday at the Malco Columbus Cinema in Columbus, followed on Friday night by a drive-in event at Horse Park on Poorhouse Road in Starkville. The festival will close out on Saturday with a return to Hollywood Premier Cinemas in Starkville for an afternoon matinee and evening screening.
Created in 1997 by journalist and filmmaker Ron Tibbett, the Magnolia Independent Film Festival was the first of its kind in Mississippi. A quarter-century later, the festival attracts filmmakers from around the world, while still showcasing the works of some of the Golden Triangle’s budding storytellers.
The 2022 festival will feature a red carpet event on Saturday evening, special VIP lounges, a special 25th year anniversary celebration reception, and films from Mississippi and across the United States. The fest will also feature screenings films from several international artists.
Saturday will also feature a free filmmaking workshop, sponsored by The Mississippi Film Alliance. This intimate workshop will explore production sound on location for TV and film. Zach Lancaster, professional sound mixer and boom operator, has more than eights years of experience working on projects like HGTV's “Hometown,” "The Atoning", "Breaking News in Yuba County", and the upcoming Disney+ film "Crater" and Sony Pictures "Where the Crawdad Sings.“ Lancaster will share his experience and insight into the gear, techniques and key elements to achieving quality sound on any budget.
The workshop will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday in Starkville. Admission is free, but attendees must RSVP at https://bit.ly/MagWorkshop2022.
Festival director Chris Misun said he’s excited for the state’s oldest film festival to be returning for its 25th year after the pandemic forced last year’s festival to adopt a virtual-only format.
“We are so excited to be offering an in-person experience for the community this year,” Misun said. “We are very thankful to the Golden Triangle Region for making this 25th year possible and felt it was a great opportunity to spread the festival to Columbus for the opening night and return to Starkville for a retro experience.”
According to Magnolia Film Festival Board President Michael Williams, the longevity of the festival is a statement about its importance to the people of Northeast Mississippi.
“It is a treasure to have the first and longest running festival in the state of Mississippi continue the legacy of bringing unique, diverse, and entertaining cinema to our area,” Williams said.
For more information about the Magnolia Independent Film Festival visit www.magnoliafilmfest.com or please contact Angella Baker at magfilmfest@gmail.com.