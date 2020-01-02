West Point two-year-old Mason Murphy, the son of Alicia Cherry and Mississippi State safety Marcus Murphy, was born with a genetic abnormality that stunted his growth and progress during the first years of his life. At one point, according to Marcus, doctors said he wouldn't walk.
On Thursday, Marcus shared a video to his Twitter account of Mason taking steps.
Doctors said he wouldn’t walk but Mason is so determined at a young age❤️ Thank You God for blessing my son with his mindset at a young age🙏🏾🙏🏾 2020 starting off just right! pic.twitter.com/4Y9b0Yvw7R— Marcus Murphy (@_2ERA_) January 2, 2020
As previously reported by Daily Journal health reporter Michaela Morris, Mason was born without Chromosome 7, a condition puts him at risk of myelodysplastic syndrome – where red blood cells are poorly formed and don’t function well – and acute myeloid leukemia.
Last fall, Mississippi State rallied around the family - thanks to a partnership with Be the Match - helping ensure Mason finds a match for a bone marrow transplant.
