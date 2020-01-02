West Point two-year-old Mason Murphy, the son of Alicia Cherry and Mississippi State safety Marcus Murphy, was born with a genetic abnormality that stunted his growth and progress during the first years of his life. At one point, according to Marcus, doctors said he wouldn't walk. 

On Thursday, Marcus shared a video to his Twitter account of Mason taking steps. 

As previously reported by Daily Journal health reporter Michaela Morris, Mason was born without Chromosome 7, a condition puts him at risk of myelodysplastic syndrome – where red blood cells are poorly formed and don’t function well – and acute myeloid leukemia.

Last fall, Mississippi State rallied around the family - thanks to a partnership with Be the Match - helping ensure Mason finds a match for a bone marrow transplant. 

You can view all of our previous reporting on Mason Murphy here: 

