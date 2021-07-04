Nothing promotes a sense of peace and tranquility quite like the sound of moving water! Adding a water feature to your yard can be as simple as installing a small birdbath or fountain, to as complex as building a series of ponds and waterfalls with streams in between. Besides the calming effect of running water, water features attract a variety of wildlife.
If you choose to install a pond, you will need to keep several factors in mind. There are various types of ponds: natural, preformed, or those using a liner. If using a liner, you have more options as to the size, shape and depth of your pond. Aeration and oxygenation are important, especially in warmer weather. Aquatic plants help with oxygenation, but additional accessories such as waterfalls, fountains or air stones are necessary to help in aerating, and thus oxygenating water. Aeration reduces algae formation and oxygenation is necessary if Koi or goldfish are to be added.
Waterfalls require a pump so that the water is continually circulated from the pond to the waterfall and back; the water is normally run through a filter as well. Some pumps and filters are above the ground, while others are submerged, and with varying degrees of maintenance. There are even waterfalls that op require a pond!
Aquatic plants fall into several categories: waterlilies, marginal plants, floaters, and submerged plants. Plants are a necessary part of the ecosystem, and each category plays a specific role in helping maintain a healthy pond. One example would be the submerged plants which compete with algae for nutrients, thereby keeping this nuisance at bay.
A healthy pond has a balanced ecosystem, whereas the water is aerated and oxygenated properly, and the fish, plants, microorganisms, and pH are in balance. This process may take a few months after first setting up your pond, but after it is established, your pond will bring many years of enjoyment with little maintenance.
And do not forget to add lighting to your water feature, creating an enchanting ambiance to your backyard after the sun goes down!