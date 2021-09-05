Does your yard have shady areas that need a little pick-me-up? Consider naturalizing them with native plants that thrive in the shade.
There is a wooded area at the back of my yard where I have my “woodland garden." It borders a creek and there are trees across the creek as well, so it receives very little sunshine. Even though this is not a large area, I have several areas planted with various native plants that grow well in the Mississippi shade.
Meandering paths with steppingstones and beds lined with river rock can be viewed while sitting on a bench facing the woodland garden. In the beds, plants are placed randomly with taller specimens to the rear. Mulching with natural-colored materials keeps the appearance more in line with nature.
There are several plants blooming in every season, as well as those whose foliage remains green year-round, including multiple species of ferns. In the spring, some of the plants in bloom are trilliums, wild geraniums, foam flowers, dwarf iris, woodland phlox, common blue violets, Solomon’s seal, bellwort, oakleaf hydrangeas, and a tulip poplar tree. This summer, a large patch of mountain mint appeared at the edge of the woodland garden, where there was a little more sunshine. I gathered and dried this to make a mild mint tea. Some of the late summer and fall bloomers are Jewelweed, toad lily, ironweed, mist flower, Joe-Pye weed, hearts-a-bustin’ (not the flower, but the fruit, which is much more impressive), and my favorite, the deep red cardinal flower!
Not only do the flowers bring a burst of color, but the leaves of some of the plants put on their own display in the fall. In particular, the oak leaf hydrangea leaves, as well as the Virginia creeper that is found climbing up several of the trees, turn brilliant shades of orange, rust, and red in the fall.
As a bonus, native plants in a woodland garden require lower maintenance. New plants may require additional water until established, but with the addition of a little mulch, this should not be necessary after the first year. There is little need for fertilizer if humus-rich mulch is used. Occasional pruning and minimal weeding are the only other tasks required to keep your woodland garden looking good for years to come.